5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Poker

Everyone’s kind of familiar with poker. From saloons to friendly gatherings and beyond, it’s just part of the fabric of society — and if its current popularity is any indication of its future, then it likely will be for many decades to come.

In an ocean of games, poker has managed to stand out from the crowd. It’s an accessible, relatively easy-to-learn game that offers plenty of challenge, while its mythology gives it a captivating aura that no other card game can match. Let’s take a look at a few poker facts you (probably) didn’t know, which will serve to make the game even more captivating.