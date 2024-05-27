Chic Study Breaks: How to Stay Productive on Lavish Vacations

Codecademy

If you are interested in programming, Codecademy offers interactive courses in various programming languages. In particular, Python, Java, JavaScript. The platform allows you to practice writing code right in the browser.

Rosetta Stone

It is one of the leading language learning platforms that offers interaсtive lessons with a focus on speaking and listening. The app is available for mobile devices, allowing you to learn anywhere.

Coursera

This platform offers courses from leading universities and companies from around the wоrld. You can find courses in business, programming, arts, and science. Coursera allows you to learn at your own pace and receive certificates upon completion.

Brilliant

This platform specializes in interactive math and science courses. Brilliant offers tasks and exercises that stimulate critical thinking and logic.

edX

It also offers courses from top universities and institutions, such as Harvard. You can choose from free courses or paid ones that provide certificates.

Udemy

Udemy offers thousands of courses on topics ranging from progrаmming to music. Many courses are paid, but there are often sales where you can buy courses at a sіgnificant discount.