Top Canadian Destinations for Seniors Over 70

One of the best ways to make the most of your senior travel experience is to stay active and engaged during your vacation. Low-impact activities are ideal for seniors, providing physical and mental stimulation without putting too much strain on the body. Consider booking guided walking tours or nature hikes that move at a comfortable pace and allow for frequent breaks. Many Canadian destinations offer senior-friendly attractions like scenic boat cruises, garden tours, or historical site visits that involve moderate walking and plenty of opportunities to rest.