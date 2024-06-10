The top mobile games to play while travelling

When you’re on the go, you may be thinking of potential games you can play. If you’re travelling solo, your typical usual games may not necessarily work, and bringing along tons of equipment isn’t the easiest.
Fortunately, there are hundreds of gaming options thanks to our mobile phones as well as travel versions of our favourite games. Depending on how long you’re travelling for, it’s good to have a range of games that you can play. Let’s have a look at some of the best in more detail below.
Unlike most modern games, which require online services and other players, Sudoku can be played on your own wherever you are. You can also decide to play for however long you wish, pausing the game at any point and carrying on from where you left off.
The rules of Sudoku are simple. You need to fill in a 9x9 square with numbers from 1-9. You mustn’t repeat the numbers in the same line horizontally, vertically, and within each 3x3 square. Depending on your skill level, you may choose to start out on an easy difficulty and eventually work your way up.
Bingo is a great game for long journeys as it requires minimal equipment and games typically only take around 10 minutes. This means you can play as many or as few games as you want. All you need to do is mark off the numbers on your sheet when they are called and shout “Bingo!” when you complete a line or get a full house.
While bingo is generally a game with several other players, those travelling on their own can still . Here you can also chat with others in the community who may also be travelling somewhere.
If you’re looking for a game to keep you occupied for a long time, then chess is the perfect choice. The game requires players to move their pieces to a vacant square on an 8x8 grid. Each piece has different rules, so . The aim is to eventually checkmate a king.
Taking a chess board and all of its pieces with you while travelling isn’t ideal but you can play online instead, either against another player or an AI opponent.
Playing Scrabble is a great way of getting you to think carefully about your next decision, which is useful for passing the time on a long journey. that you must draw seven tiles and form new words on different parts of a board. You can only add to another player’s word. To win, you need to score the most points, which depends on the letters you play and the bonuses you place your tiles on.
There are travel variations of the game available, such as those with magnetic tiles or cards, yet you still run the risk of losing bits and pieces on your journey. Alternatively, you can play on your phone by downloading an app. This way, you can also go back to finish your game later on without needing to pack everything up.
