Completing an I-601 Form for Immigration: A Step-by-Step Guide

1. Check Eligibility:

Before starting, confirm you qualify for this waiver. Common reasons for inadmissibility include unlawful presence, misrepresentation, and certain crimes.

2. Gather Documents:

Collect all relevant documents supporting your case. This includes proof of your relationship with the U.S. citizen/permanent resident and evidence of the extreme hardship they would face without you.

3. Complete the Form Carefully:

Fill out the I-601 form thoroughly and precisely. Errors or omissions can delay processing or lead to rejection.

4. Write a Strong Personal Statement:

A well-written personal statement can significantly impact your application. Explain your situation, the reasons for inadmissibility, and why a waiver is warranted.

5. Pay the Fee:

As of now, there is a fee to process the I-601 application. Ensure you pay the correct amount and include the receipt with your application.

6. Submit the Application:

Once everything is ready, submit the application to the appropriate USCIS office. Keep a copy of your entire application for your records.

7. Follow Up:

After submission, track your application status. Be prepared to provide additional information if requested by USCIS.