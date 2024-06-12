How to organise a luxury holiday to Benidorm

Benidorm has long been a popular UK holiday destination for those seeking sun, sea, and relaxation. While the aptly titled TV show may conjure images of drunken hen parties, OAPs on mobility scooters, and groups with embellished t-shirts, you couldn’t be farther from the truth.

You can easily organise a luxury and authentically Spanish trip to Benidorm should you choose to do so. Over the past few years, the city has experienced significant regeneration, with outdated accommodation being replaced in favour of modern hotels and high-end restaurants.