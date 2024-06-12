How to organise a luxury holiday to Benidorm

Benidorm has long been a popular UK holiday destination for those seeking sun, sea, and relaxation. While the aptly titled TV show may conjure images of drunken hen parties, OAPs on mobility scooters, and groups with embellished t-shirts, you couldn’t be farther from the truth.
You can easily organise a luxury and authentically Spanish trip to Benidorm should you choose to do so. Over the past few years, the city has experienced significant regeneration, with outdated accommodation being replaced in favour of modern hotels and high-end restaurants.
In our guide, we give the lowdown on and live the life only some can dream of.
As a popular tourist spot, Benidorm has a roster of luxury hotels that you can call your home from home. For the ultimate opulent experience, the Asia Gardens Hotel & Thai Spa offer an unbeatable 5-star experience. Its most impressive features include more than 3,000 species of tropical plants, seven swimming pools, and nine restaurants.
Another great place to stay is the beautiful Meliá Villaitana. Situated high above Benidorm, it provides unbeatable views of the city, as well as a huge swimming pool, artificial beach, and two golf courses. Not to mention, there are also gym facilities, a spa, and restaurants serving cuisine from all around the world.
If you’re looking for an adults-only hotel, look no further than La Serena, a boutique hotel located in a quiet area in the centre of Altea. While slightly outside of Benidorm, you still have easy access to the beach and other amenities. The hotel only has 12 rooms, meaning you’re guaranteed a peaceful stay, and you also have access to a hammam, sauna, hot tubs, and an ice fountain.
One of the biggest highlights of any holiday is the food. Failure to find the best restaurants serving authentic and delicious cuisine can make or break your experience.
Serving up top-tier dishes in Benidorm, Llum de Mar is a culinary masterpiece situated in Benidorm’s Old Town. Hidden inside Villa Venecia, the restaurant exhibits traditional elements of Mediterranean favourites alongside incredible views over the sea. A few select dishes to try here include Imperial Caviar with Mediterranean red shrimp tartar, red tuna sashimi, and French rack of lamb with rosemary butter.
Located in the heart of Benidorm, The Vagabond is a French establishment that never fails to impress holidaygoers. With gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, they cater to all requirements in their delicious three-course menu. Recommend dishes include chicken stuffed with spinach and blue cheese, baked salmon with a herb sauce, and tortellini in a creamy sauce served with fried eggplant.
Another great choice is Restaurante Ulia, which overlooks the beach at Poniente. Like many eateries along the beach, the menu is saturated with tasty seafood dishes such as Galician-style octopus, lobster salad, and confit cod. However, they also offer other dishes like grilled steak, confit suckling pig, and several types of paella, making it the perfect location for a chilled lunch or dinner.
One of the Benidorm’s key selling points is its selection of sandy beaches. Among the most popular are Playa de Levante and . The latter is one of the quietest and longest in Benidorm, ensuring you get the relaxation you deserve. If, however, you wish to partake in water sports or prefer the party lifestyle, Playa de Levante is the one for you.
Just because you’re planning a luxury break doesn’t mean you can’t go on an adventure. Benidorm is full of natural landscapes, from to Parque de L’aiguera and Tossal de la Casa. To explore the gorgeous scenery and challenge yourself, consider hiring electric bikes or heading out on a hike. Alternatively, you can take a Jeep Safari and experience the countryside views without lifting a finger.
If you have time to fit anything else into your trip, it has to be . The appropriately named ‘Castle Quarter’ is an incredibly charming place famed for its cobbled streets lined with traditional restaurants and boutique shops. Head over to the Church Square to observe the architecture before having a drink on one of the nearby outdoor terraces.
From the moment you leave the airport, you want your travel around Benidorm to be as easy and as comfortable as possible. Since there is no airport in Benidorm, you’ll need to fly to Alicante first and then travel around 40 minutes to your destination. Make this task simple by . This way, you have a private and air-conditioned vehicle without delay.
While Benidorm is walkable and the public transport system is efficient, nothing says luxury like driving around in a supercar. From the Mercedes S-Class to the Bentley Continental GT, explore the beauty of the island in the car of your dreams.
