Organising a Luxury Holiday to India

With a variety of natural wonders and diverse cultures, India is one of the world’s most attractive countries. A land of maharajas and mystics, it guarantees a once-in-a-lifetime experience, especially for luxury travellers.
, and India stands out as a solid destination of choice. We look at how to organise a lavish getaway to this fantastic place, ensuring every detail is as lavish and enriching as the country itself.
There's no shortage of accommodation for visitors, with the main styles being townhouses, manor houses and hotels. You’d be surprised by how many hotels are housed within former palaces. Imagine waking up in a room once occupied by royalty, surrounded by historic architecture and flawless service.
Consider staying in five-star accommodation like The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The hotel, which offers views over Lake Pichola, features architecture inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan as well as huge bedrooms with large private terraces.
Another option is Rambagh Palace, located in Jaipur. Built in 1835, it retains its regalness to this day, showcasing hand-carved marble latticework, lush Mughal Gardens, and sandstone balustrades. It’s therefore no surprise that is it also called the ‘Jewel of Jaipur’.
While Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur are all must-sees for visitors, venturing beyond the beaten path opens you up to some hidden treasures. Explore the Western Ghats mountain range and the beaches of Kerala , or consider a traditional houseboat stay that’ll take you along the backwaters.
You could even head off on a wildlife safari in Ranthambore National Park and witness the mighty Bengal Tiger walking freely in its natural habitat. The reserve is one of the finest places to see wild tigers and other animals such as crocodiles, leopards, and more than 300 species of birds.
Go beyond the standard sightseeing of a holiday and delve into the heart of Indian culture. Opt for the expertise of a private guide who can arrange exclusive access to historical sites before opening hours or book cooking lessons to master the art of local cuisine.
or taking part in a traditional aarti ceremony at the Ganges are highly enriching experiences that allow you to form a deeper connection with local traditions.
Travel in style by , one of the world's most luxurious trains that serves four routes across north-west and central India. Look out in awe at the beautiful landscape while enjoying gourmet meals prepared by onboard chefs.
Along the way, you’ll pass by cities like Rajasthan, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Bikaner, providing a luxurious and efficient way to traverse the country.
There’s nothing better than a little spa therapy on a luxury holiday and India is highly regarded for its holistic wellness practices. Treat yourself to a variety of Ayurvedic spa treatments, such as an Indian head massage and an herbal oil massage, at a renowned wellness retreat or practice yoga under the guidance of a master in a Himalayan setting.
Let your mind, body, and soul be rejuvenated after exploring India – it truly is the best way to end your luxury getaway.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.