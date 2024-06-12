Organising a Luxury Holiday to India

There's no shortage of accommodation for visitors, with the main styles being townhouses, manor houses and hotels. You’d be surprised by how many hotels are housed within former palaces. Imagine waking up in a room once occupied by royalty, surrounded by historic architecture and flawless service.

Consider staying in five-star accommodation like The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The hotel, which offers views over Lake Pichola, features architecture inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan as well as huge bedrooms with large private terraces.

Another option is Rambagh Palace, located in Jaipur. Built in 1835, it retains its regalness to this day, showcasing hand-carved marble latticework, lush Mughal Gardens, and sandstone balustrades. It’s therefore no surprise that is it also called the ‘Jewel of Jaipur’.