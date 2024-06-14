Three slots for newbies at Australian online casinos in summer 2024
The safest online casinos in Australia realise that newcomers to gambling often lose due to a lack of experience. Gambling club operators have made a selection of three slot machines, where each gambler can catch his first winnings from as early as 10 attempts.
Any in Australia allows players to play slots for free. Practice in the demo helps to understand the mechanics. Professionals know that each game requires a deposit of a certain size. Today we will tell you about three slots where you can win with minimal bets.
Adventures by BGaming
This slot machine was developed by the supplier in 2024. It belongs to such game categories as anime and adventures. The volatility level of the slot is average, and its RTP is 97.10%.
The minimum bet amount per spin in the game is 0.10 coins, and the maximum per spin gambler can put up to 120 game coins. For one scroll, the user has the opportunity to rip off the kush in the amount of no more than 252,000 credits.
In the gaming area of the machine are located 5 rows and 6 drums. There are no fixed paylines in the machine, as the winning combinations are determined in accordance with the cluster system. In the paid combination, there can be 4 to 13 identical icons.
The licenced slot supports additional features:
Respins;
Bonus game;
Stacked symbols.
Beer, Bomb, Disc, and Purple Ball represent low-paying icons for combinations with which the user has the opportunity to get a cash prize of 24 to 1,200 credits.
Icons of the middle segment were made in the form of a harp, a knife, and an axe. In paid sequences, such pictograms will bring from 96 to 3,600 game coins. The most expensive symbol of the machine is the book, a combo with which the user will receive from 240 to 12,000 credits.
There are no special symbols in the machine, and therefore, to launch additional options, the gambler will need to defeat the enemy. To fulfil this task, he needs to collect 80–100 identical icons within 10 scrolls.
There are three types of bonus games in the machine, including scrolls, multiplier determination, and chest bonus selection. Each of these games can be triggered manually by purchasing the option at a price ranging from x75 to x150 of the bet.
Spark of Genius from Play'n GO
This slot machine focuses on themes such as ‘Fiction’ and ‘History’. It was released by the provider in 2024. The theoretical return rate of the slot is high, and its RTP percentage reaches 95.
It is allowed to bet on a scroll in the amount from 0.10 to 100 credits. The maximum amount per spin the user can win is 1,000,000 coins. The playing field of the machine includes 6 rows and 6 reels.
In this slot, there are also no fixed payment directions, and to form a prize chain, the player needs to catch from 4 to 25 interlocked links of the chain. If the player collects 15 or more pieces, he can expect to trigger one of the additional options:
Re-scrolling from 3 to 7 symbols to increase the probability of creating a winning combo;
Adding six connected icons to the playing area;
Progressive payout multiplier;
Removal of random icons from the field;
Fallout of exploding special icons that create a cascade;
Free scrolls with a stacked wild on the centre reel and a cumulative multiplier.
There are two main characters in the game. These are Tess and Maynard. Each of them is responsible for triggering specific features that are determined randomly. You cannot acquire features manually in the game, but they are triggered quite often due to cascades.
Line Busters by Relax Gaming
This slot machine was released in the year 2024. It belongs to the category ‘Fantastic’. The volatility of the machine is average, and its return rate in theory is 94%. For one rotation, the player will be able to win no more than 3,000,000 coins.
The size of the minimum bet in the game is equal to 0.20 coins, and the maximum is 100 coins. The slot's playing field includes 3 rows and 5 reels. To determine the winning combinations, apply five fixed payout directions.
Icons are paid when they fall out in different amounts from 1 to 10, which depends on the specific symbols. The slot also has bonus features: Jackpot with a maximum prize amount of 3 million euros, stacked icons, scatter symbols, and free spins rounds.
The cheap icons of the machine have been made in the form of aliens in pink, green, and blue colours. They are paid in the amount of one piece, bringing up to 60 coins. Expensive icons are boxes of yellow, green, and blue colours. For a combo with them, gamblers can get up to 15,000 coins.
