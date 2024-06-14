Three slots for newbies at Australian online casinos in summer 2024

This slot machine was developed by the supplier in 2024. It belongs to such game categories as anime and adventures. The volatility level of the slot is average, and its RTP is 97.10%.

The minimum bet amount per spin in the game is 0.10 coins, and the maximum per spin gambler can put up to 120 game coins. For one scroll, the user has the opportunity to rip off the kush in the amount of no more than 252,000 credits.

In the gaming area of the machine are located 5 rows and 6 drums. There are no fixed paylines in the machine, as the winning combinations are determined in accordance with the cluster system. In the paid combination, there can be 4 to 13 identical icons.

The licenced slot supports additional features:

Respins;

Bonus game;

Stacked symbols.

Beer, Bomb, Disc, and Purple Ball represent low-paying icons for combinations with which the user has the opportunity to get a cash prize of 24 to 1,200 credits.

Icons of the middle segment were made in the form of a harp, a knife, and an axe. In paid sequences, such pictograms will bring from 96 to 3,600 game coins. The most expensive symbol of the machine is the book, a combo with which the user will receive from 240 to 12,000 credits.

There are no special symbols in the machine, and therefore, to launch additional options, the gambler will need to defeat the enemy. To fulfil this task, he needs to collect 80–100 identical icons within 10 scrolls.

There are three types of bonus games in the machine, including scrolls, multiplier determination, and chest bonus selection. Each of these games can be triggered manually by purchasing the option at a price ranging from x75 to x150 of the bet.