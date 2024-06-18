5 leading ski resorts in Europe for early season snow

The allure of an early-season ski trip is undeniable, from the thrill of the first descent to the crisp mountain air and the sun glinting off pristine snow. But with unpredictable snowfall, choosing the right resort is crucial, whether booking in advance or taking advantage of a last-minute ski holiday deal .

Below, we’re sharing a list of Europe's leading destinations for near-guaranteed snow while the season’s still young, allowing you to carve turns before the festive crowds arrive.