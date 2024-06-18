How to Celebrate Your Anniversary in Style

A vow renewal is becoming an increasingly popular choice among many couples celebrating their anniversary.

Couples choose to renew their vows for a wide range of reasons. It might be that they weren’t able to have the wedding they wanted, due to health or financial constraints. Or it might be that important guests weren’t able to make it and they’d like to include them in a second ceremony. But for many couples, it can equally just be about affirming their love of and commitment to one another and celebrating their relationship with family and friends.

Vow renewals can be as big or small, formal, or informal as you like. You could renew your vows in your back garden with a small gathering of family and friends, under the twinkle of festoon lights . Or you might opt for a wild elopement, just the two of you or with a professional photographer on hand to capture the memories for years to come.

Whatever you decide, remember that vow renewals - just like weddings - should be about what you as a couple want. After all, it’s your anniversary!