The Ins and Outs of Payday Loans – Understanding the Basics

Also known as short-term loans, a payday loan enables you to borrow a small cash amount typically between £100 to £1,000, (although this varies between lenders) and is designed to be used to cover urgent expenses when you lack savings or available funds to help.

If you’re facing unforeseen financial needs or an emergency that won’t wait until you are next paid, they can be a quick way to get the cash you need to resolve the situation. You can then choose repayments over a few months, most commonly between 3 – 6 months, to spread the cost, making it easier to afford. Although if you can afford to do so, you can choose to pay off the balance in full on your next payday, whichever works best for you.

The application process online is normally quick and efficient, helping you to quickly apply and get a lending decision within minutes. For those with less than perfect credit histories or a low credit score, they can still be available too. This will depend on whether you can afford to sustain the repayments you choose and the lender’s eligibility criteria. Applying for a payday loan will ultimately come down to your situation – if you can afford to resolve your position without one this is always ideal, but if you have no savings and no other means to resolve your situation, they can help if affordable for you.