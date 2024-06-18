What are the benefits of owning a private jet?

Sheer convenience is one of the greatest benefits of private jet ownership. Unlike commercial flights, bound by rigid airline schedules, a jet allows you to set your own timetable.

Forget arriving hours before departure, lengthy security checks and dealing with avoidable delays. You’ll be free to arrive minutes before departure, saving precious time and energy.

Private jets can also take off and land at tens of thousands of airports in the U.S. and around the globe, far more than those accessible by commercial airlines. This gives you the ability to fly directly to any destination, often landing closer to your final stop.