A Luxury Guide to a Weekend in Doha

In 2022, 77 five-star hotels were recorded in Doha, with all kinds of luxury options, from spas to extravagant rooftops. The Diplomatic Area is known for its numerous luxurious hotels and is a popular choice for expats.

The St.Regis Doha

The St.Regis Doha has over 15 accommodation options tailored to various family sizes and needs, this hotel ensures a comfortable stay for all guests. Enjoy a wide array of amenities, including an outdoor padel court, an Olympic-sized pool, a fully-equipped gym, and a luxurious spa. Enhance your experience with their Grand Brunch, Afternoon Tea, and 15 diverse restaurants offering Italian, Chinese, and many other cuisines.

The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton offers 13 distinct accommodations, each featuring unique characteristics such as balconies and unforgettable sea views. Enjoy prestigious services like the Club Lounge Concierge, where your wishes come true with seamless dining reservations and personalized excursion recommendations. You will have available, Asian fusion, steakhouse, french, south American, continental, and Mediterranean food.

Raffles Doha

Raffles Doha has room for you, whether it is for a family celebration, a romantic weekend for two, or a suite to share with friends. If you're coming to Doha to relax, Raffles has a spa and wellness center that combines ancient traditions with sophisticated technologies to align with your desires.

There are many other options such asthe Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, InterContinental Doha, or the Banana Island Resort for a more luxurious experience.