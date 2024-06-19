A Luxury Guide to a Weekend in Doha

Qatar is unbeatable for luxury travel, offering exquisite culinary experiences, world-class hotels, and vibrant festivals. The country has everything to fulfill your desire for luxury.
In 2022, 77 five-star hotels were recorded in Doha, with all kinds of luxury options, from spas to extravagant rooftops. The Diplomatic Area is known for its numerous luxurious hotels and is a popular choice for expats.
The St.Regis Doha has over 15 accommodation options tailored to various family sizes and needs, this hotel ensures a comfortable stay for all guests. Enjoy a wide array of amenities, including an outdoor padel court, an Olympic-sized pool, a fully-equipped gym, and a luxurious spa. Enhance your experience with their Grand Brunch, Afternoon Tea, and 15 diverse restaurants offering Italian, Chinese, and many other cuisines.
The Ritz-Carlton offers 13 distinct accommodations, each featuring unique characteristics such as balconies and unforgettable sea views. Enjoy prestigious services like the Club Lounge Concierge, where your wishes come true with seamless dining reservations and personalized excursion recommendations. You will have available, Asian fusion, steakhouse, french, south American, continental, and Mediterranean food.
Raffles Doha has room for you, whether it is for a family celebration, a romantic weekend for two, or a suite to share with friends. If you're coming to Doha to relax, Raffles has a spa and wellness center that combines ancient traditions with sophisticated technologies to align with your desires.
There are many other options such asthe Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, InterContinental Doha, or the Banana Island Resort for a more luxurious experience.
Among the numerous restaurants in Doha, some stand out for their unique views, others for their prime locations, renowned chefs, or a blend of traditional and luxurious ambiance. You probably heard of the iconic Museum of Islamic Art, but did you know there is a restaurant on the rooftop with an amazing sea view? IDAM by Alain Ducasse, a renowned French chef popular for its incomparable cuisine.
ALBA is another unique restaurant with excellent cuisine made by Enrico Crippa, a renowned 3 Michelin star chef. You can have excellent Italian food at this restaurant, which is situated in Raffles Doha, one of the hotels that was previously mentioned.
Nobu Doha is popular for its live cooking stations where you can experience a unique ambiance with outstanding service. Nobu is located in the Four Seasons Hotel and has a sea view. Their signature dishes are the Rock Shrimp Tempura, the King Crab Leg with Shisho Salsa, and the Salmon New Style Sashimi.
If you want to taste local food, the Jiwan restaurant on the fourth floor of the National Museum of Qatar is an excellent option.
From kite festivals to camel racing, the capital of Qatar hosts some unique events and cultural experiences, offering you a chance to immerse yourself in traditional culture. If you enjoy festivals, don't miss the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival in December, the Doha Cultural Festival in March, and the Qatar International Food Festival, where you can savor traditional cuisine.
The Katara Traditional Dhow Festival celebrates Qatar's maritime heritage by showcasing authentic maritime traditions. The Doha Cultural Festival features various activities highlighting traditional music, dances, costumes, and cuisines. For the best local cuisine, don't miss the Qatar International Food Festival, the country's biggest culinary celebration, featuring live cooking classes by award-winning chefs.
Luxurious activities can sometimes be thought of as private ones, where you can enjoy everything to yourself or only with your loved ones. If you're out of things to do, there are plenty of options in Qatar, including activities you can enjoy while in the city, from the ocean, from the dunes, or even from the air. You won't be able to take advantage of everything Doha has to offer in a weekend but here are some suggestions:
Private Tour in the Desert During the Day or Night
Hot Air Balloon Over Doha
Sandboarding in the Desert
VIP Mall Experience
Qatar boasts a plethora of luxury brands, with several malls dedicated to high-end shopping. Visit Alhazm Mall, Place Vendome, Galeries Lafayette Doha, and Msheireb Galleria for an upscale shopping experience. For those seeking VIP sections, the Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City, and Villaggio offer exclusive, luxurious services.
Want to show your followers how amazing your weekend is going? To take the most Instagrammable pictures, head to Al Hazm, Baharat Msheireb, Box Park, Education City Mosque, Flag Plaza, Museum of Islamic Art, and Katara Amphitheatre. These locations are perfect for your Instagram feed and will provide memorable photos for your gallery. If you're seeking to take landscape pictures head to the Corniche Promenade staircase and make sure you go early in the morning or during sunset hours.
