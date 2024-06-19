Creating a Garden for Your Health and Wellbeing

In recent years, the importance of gardening for health and wellbeing has become increasingly recognised, especially in the UK where unpredictable weather patterns have posed unique challenges for gardeners.

The Royal Horticultural Society highlights the need for garden resilience due to fluctuating climate conditions, from droughts to torrential rains.

This trend has spurred a movement towards sustainable and health-focused gardening practices, as more people seek the therapeutic benefits of spending time in their gardens​.