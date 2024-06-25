How Lead Certification Can Set You Apart as a Contractor

Building Credibility and Confidence

By showcasing your lead certification, you instantly enhance your credibility in clients' eyes. They recognize that you have completed your training and possess the skills to manage leads safely, fostering trust and assurance in your services.

Expanding Job Opportunities

Projects involving renovating older buildings mandate that contractors hold lead certification. Gaining this certification broadens your job prospects since you'll qualify for projects that noncertified contractors can't compete for.

Ensuring Safety and Compliance

Obtaining lead certification ensures you know the practices when working with lead-based materials. This expertise helps uphold safety standards at the worksite, safeguarding workers and occupants from exposure while adhering to federal regulations.