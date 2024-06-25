Tourist guide to visit Chichén Itzá

Chichen Itza is one of the most popular archaeological destinations in Mexico. This ancient Mayan city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988 and was named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007.
The name Chichen Itza means “mouth of the well of the itzaes” and refers to the sacred cenote located north of the famous pyramid of Kukulkan. This cenote has a diameter of 60 meters and a depth of 15 meters.
The pyramid of Kukulkan is the main temple of this ancient city. It reflects the vast knowledge of the Maya in mathematics, astrology and geometry. Its symmetrical design represents the Mayan calendar.
Getting to Chichen Itza, one of the new seven wonders of the world, is an unforgettable experience. Located in the state of Yucatan, Mexico, this ancient Mayan city is approximately 120 kilometers from Merida and 200 kilometers from Cancun.
The easiest way to get there from Merida is by car. The trip takes about an hour and a half on Highway 180. There are also ADO buses that leave frequently from Merida's main terminal.
From Cancun, the trip by car takes about two and a half hours. You can take the 180D toll highway for a faster and more direct trip. ADO buses also offer services from the Cancun bus terminal.
Chichen Itza is not only an impressive display of Mayan architecture, but also a site full of history and mysticism. The majestic pyramid of Kukulkan, the Temple of the Warriors and the Great Ball Court are just some of the structures that will leave you in awe.
Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988, Chichen Itza is a place where you can appreciate the skill and astronomical knowledge of the Maya. Visiting it is like traveling back in time and discovering the secrets of one of the most advanced civilizations of antiquity.
The Pyramid of Kukulkán is the most famous monument of Chichén Itzá. During the spring and autumn equinoxes, you can observe the phenomenon of light and shadow known as “The Descent of the Serpent”, where the shadow of the feathered serpent appears to descend the stairs of the pyramid.
The Sacred Cenote was a place of offerings and sacrifices for the Maya. Today, you can walk to the cenote and learn about the rituals and the importance of water in the Mayan culture.
The Temple of the Warriors is another impressive structure not to be missed. Its carved columns and upper platform offer an incredible view of the archaeological complex.
At night, Chichén Itzá offers a sound and light show that tells the story of the city and its inhabitants. It is a magical way to end your visit.
Located near the entrance of the archaeological site, Las Mestizas offers a variety of traditional Yucatecan dishes. Try the poc chuc or the panuchos, accompanied by a refreshing chaya water.
Within the archaeological site, Oxtun is a convenient and delicious option for enjoying local cuisine. Its menu includes cochinita pibil, lime soup and other typical dishes.
In the village of Piste, near Chichén Itzá, Pueblo Maya offers an authentic experience with handmade food and a cozy atmosphere. Don't miss the relleno negro and tamales.
Chichén Itzá is open every day of the year from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. General admission for foreigners costs 480 Mexican pesos, while for nationals it is 172 pesos. On Sundays, admission is free for Mexican citizens and residents.
Buy your tickets in advance to avoid long lines and take advantage of the early hours of the day to tour the site with less crowds and enjoy cooler temperatures. Bring water, sunscreen, hat and comfortable shoes.
Arrive early: Early morning hours are ideal to avoid crowds and the midday heat.
Sun protection: Bring a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen to protect yourself from the strong Yucatecan sun.
Hydration: Stay hydrated by carrying water with you, as the weather can be very hot and humid.
Comfortable shoes: Wear comfortable walking shoes, as the site is extensive and the terrain can be uneven.
Tour guide: Consider hiring a guide for a more enriching experience and to learn about the history and secrets of Chichén Itzá.
Visiting Chichén Itzá is an experience that connects you with the history and majesty of the Maya civilization. Plan your visit, enjoy every moment and be sure to stay at the Occidental Tucancun Hotel by Barcelo for an unforgettable vacation.
