Tourist guide to visit Chichén Itzá

Chichen Itza is one of the most popular archaeological destinations in Mexico. This ancient Mayan city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1988 and was named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007.

The name Chichen Itza means “mouth of the well of the itzaes” and refers to the sacred cenote located north of the famous pyramid of Kukulkan. This cenote has a diameter of 60 meters and a depth of 15 meters.

The pyramid of Kukulkan is the main temple of this ancient city. It reflects the vast knowledge of the Maya in mathematics, astrology and geometry. Its symmetrical design represents the Mayan calendar.