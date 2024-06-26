How to start an electrical business in 7 steps

The electrical industry is a popular career path in the UK, offering promising opportunities if you have the right skills and ambition. The demand for electricians has surged over the last few years, fuelled by the growth of renewable energy technology and the popularity of smart home systems.
It's therefore the perfect time for electricians looking to establish their own businesses. However, the journey to entrepreneurial success requires careful planning. This guide covers seven steps to help kickstart your electrical business.
Electrical work in the UK is regulated to ensure safety and compliance with standards. Becoming a licensed electrician is the first step if you haven’t done so already. You'll need to complete an apprenticeship or vocational training programme where you’ll sit exams and fulfil the requirements set by regulatory bodies.
A business plan is essential as it serves as a guide for your venture. Decide what your target market will be, whether residential, commercial, or industrial, and detail the services you intend to offer. Ideally, you should look to fill gaps in the market that your competitors fail to address.
Launching a business in the electrical sector usually requires a smaller investment compared to other industries. However, you'll still need enough money to cover things like equipment and marketing.
While the use of personal savings is an option, you may instead choose to take out a small business loan or look to get investors on board. The UK government and financial institutions also offer support and loans specifically for small businesses.
Choose your business name and register it with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). You may also need to notify Companies House if you plan to operate as a limited company. Additionally, you should set up a separate business bank account to keep your finances organised and separate from your personal assets.
To ensure your work is of the highest quality, invest in a reliable set of electrical tools and keep these well-maintained. This includes basics such as pliers and wire strippers as well as specialised tools like voltage meters, circuit testers, and cable crimpers.
Electrical work carries risks, even with years of training, therefore it’s important to protect you and your business with insurance. You may choose to take out different policies such as general liability insurance, which covers property damage and injuries.
Professional indemnity insurance is also recommended as it can protect against negligence claims. Additionally, if you plan to hire employees, employers' liability insurance is mandatory.
Now it’s time to spread the message about your new business. Developing a strong brand identity is more than just designing a logo, though. You’ll have to connect with your customers and create content that appeals to them, which could include social media updates and videos on your website.
You can never go wrong with handing out flyers or business cards, so have some professionally made and start distributing them in your local area.
