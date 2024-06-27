Design Stay Published the Ultimate List of Sustainable Luxury Hotels

Design Stays has published a curated list of the best sustainable hotels in the world. As sustainability becomes increasingly important, the company aims to help travelers find the perfect eco-friendly accommodations for their next vacation.
, a website that provides information on the best design-centric boutique and luxury hotels around the world has recently published a guide on the best sustainable hotels around the globe. Published this month, the article curated 20 notable hotels after comprehensive research. The hotels listed are engaged in different sustainability initiatives such as renewable energy adoption and wildlife conservation. The selected hotels are also focused on areas including waste, water, produce, and architecture. While promoting high levels of sustainability, they also provide exceptional designs and top-tier comfort for guests.
One example of the hotels recognised on the list is Sussurro, a small African boutique hotel located in Southern Mozambique. The waterfront hotel is completely powered by renewable energy and single-use plastics have been eliminated. The in-house kitchen also uses ingredients sourced directly from local fishermen and organic farmers. Hotels in urban locations were highlighted as well, such as 1 Hotel Mayfair in London. To minimize carbon footprint, the luxury boutique hotel is converted from two existing buildings, and the facade is covered with over 500 sqm of living plants. The interior is also outfitted beautifully with furniture crafted from salvaged materials like stone and timber.
