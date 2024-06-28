How to Transform Your Abu Dhabi Trip Into a Grand Adventure: 5 Insider Tips

Before you set foot on the captivating sands of Yas Island, you need to pack your bags strategically to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable trip.

Bring lightweight and breathable clothing to stay comfortable in the desert city. Consider packing loose-fitting garments that provide coverage yet keep you cool. Opt for long sleeves to shield yourself from the sun for daytime outings.

Also, ensure you have a high SPF sunscreen to shield your skin from the intense UV rays. You need to reapply this throughout the day, especially if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Take note that the desert climate can have temperature variations. To be ready for anything, be sure to pack layered outfits. During the day, you might appreciate light clothing, but evenings can be cooler, so having a cardigan or light jacket can be handy.

Don’t forget your travel essentials, such as passports, visas, flight tickets, and hotel reservations. It’s also wise to save digital copies in case of loss.

Of course, what you need to pack still varies, depending on your itinerary. For example, a trip to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi requires a swimsuit or two. Choose those without zippers, buckles, buttons, snaps, or other metal ornaments that could scratch the slides or other swimmers.

Two-piece swimsuits are generally acceptable. However, you must consider the culture of your destination and avoid those that are too revealing, see-through, or may not stay in place during water slides and rides.