How can you Improve the Energy Efficiency of a Property?

Among the most important qualities of any property is its ability to retain heat. The more heat that escapes through the walls, windows and doors, the more that the homeowner will need to spend on energy bills.
Consequently, you’ll find that improvements in energy efficiency tend to be reflected in the market price of a given property. Those looking to buy homes, after all, are looking for a good deal in the long term. This is particularly true in an era where energy prices are high.
Fortunately, it’s possible to drive up the heat-retaining performance of a property, and to deal with other forms of energy inefficiency, too.
The easiest way to drive up energy efficiency for most homes is to . In most cases, the insulation can be piled to 270 mm. Just make sure that there is enough ventilation to prevent trapped moisture from accumulating in the space, and that the insulating material isn’t being squashed.
While it’s difficult to replace the materials used in the structure of an existing property, it is possible to choose superior materials for extensions and other improvements. If you’re planning a new conservatory, loft conversion, or outbuilding, it makes sense to choose heat-retaining materials. , if they can be made to match the surrounding building.
Double-glazed windows work via a principle similar to that of cavity walls. A layer of inert gas is trapped between two glass panels. This forms a barrier which heat has difficulty crossing. Note that some older properties might have planning restrictions in place that prevent the installation of this kind of window.
New boilers tend to be vastly more efficient than older ones. This goes whether the boiler is a gas one or an electrical one. When choosing a boiler, it’s important to consider the size of the property, and how much power is required to heat it.
In some cases, it might be worth looking into alternative forms of heating, like a heat pump. – though be aware that the technology still isn’t cheap.
Cavity wall insulation works by filling the gap between two outer walls with a special expanding foam. Make sure that you’re getting it done properly, and that your home isn’t going to develop problems with damp afterwards.
You can do the same thing with the pipes in your heating system. This way, the heat will escape only from your radiators. Where pipes are running through external spaces, the need for insulation becomes even greater, since frozen pipes tend to burst.
