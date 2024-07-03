How can you Improve the Energy Efficiency of a Property?

Among the most important qualities of any property is its ability to retain heat. The more heat that escapes through the walls, windows and doors, the more that the homeowner will need to spend on energy bills.

Consequently, you’ll find that improvements in energy efficiency tend to be reflected in the market price of a given property. Those looking to buy homes, after all, are looking for a good deal in the long term. This is particularly true in an era where energy prices are high.