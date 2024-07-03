How to Protect Yourself as a Business Owner

When it comes to starting a business , maintaining a positive mindset is key. After all, your ability to weather the storm is a key contributor to your longer-term success.

However, you should not let your positivity make you naive. That is, you need to be taking active steps to protect your business from harm, as opposed to assuming you won't encounter these issues.

With that in mind, here are some simple steps that you can take to protect yourself as a business owner.