What to Do with Your Property When You Retire

For many, the home is their most valuable asset, and they want to do something tangible with that wealth. An equity release allows you to access the money tied up in your property without having to sell it. By releasing money from your home using an equity release specialist , you can receive a substantial amount of cash to use during your retirement.

You can choose to receive the money as a lump sum, in smaller payments, or a combination of both, depending on your needs. While it does mean you’re effectively giving up a portion of your home, this option could be a lifeline for those who really don’t want to move but need funds to enjoy their retirement.