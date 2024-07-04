Beyond Ozempic: Exploring Other Medications That Aid in Weight Loss

Contrave is a combination medication that includes bupropion, an antidepressant, and naltrexone, an opioid antagonist. Together, these drugs work to reduce hunger and control cravings. Bupropion affects the central nervous system to suppress appetite, while naltrexone targets brain pathways involved in food cravings.

Studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of Contrave in promoting weight loss. Patients taking Contrave lost more weight than those taking a placebo. The medication is taken orally, usually in two doses per day, and the dosage is gradually increased to mitigate side effects.

Potential side effects of Contrave include nausea, constipation, headache, and dizziness. Some individuals may experience more severe reactions such as increased blood pressure or seizures. As with any medication, it is crucial to discuss potential risks and benefits with a healthcare provider.