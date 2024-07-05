Career Opportunities for Luxury Travel Lovers by Jooble Job Search Aggregator

Cruise ship employment is one of the most effective opportunities to develop an exciting career in luxury hospitality. Cruise ships are traveling hotel accommodations that provide numerous services requiring many different kinds of people. Now there are more than 167 thousand vacancies on cruise ships available on Jooble US.

Here are some key roles available on luxury cruise ships:

Hospitality and Guest Services

Cruise ship employees in this industry are tasked with the responsibility of making sure guests have a memorable experience. This encompasses positions like concierge, guest relations manager, and housekeeping supervisors among others. According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the global cruise industry supported over 1.17 million jobs in 2019, demonstrating the vast opportunities available in this sector.

Entertainment and Activities

Among the on-board amenities, guests can enjoy a broad range of entertainment facilities, including Broadway performances and cinema zones. Some of the positions consist of entertainers, activity coordinators, and fitness teachers to keep the guests amused throughout their journey. As it is projected that the cruise industry will have a growth of 6.6% annually up to the year 2027, there is a growing need for entertainment industry professionals.

Culinary Arts

For those with a passion for gourmet cuisine, a career as a chef or culinary professional on a luxury cruise ship can be incredibly rewarding. Most cruise-vessel organizations hire only the best chefs who prepare excellent meals for customers, and these positions involve preparing meals from around the world using high-quality ingredients.

