4 simple ways to cover thinning hair

One of the most straightforward ways to manage thinning hair is through styling it differently. You’d be surprised by how effective a well-chosen haircut can be in concealing areas of hair loss.

Women should avoid a straight part as this can make things more obvious. A zig-zag division is both easy to do and an effective way to reduce the appearance of a patchy scalp. It’s also worth taking some weight off the hair to avoid it being dragged down. Moreover, shorter styles can be lifted more easily.