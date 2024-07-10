Hackers have become good at tracking people's location. They can track your location in a few ways, so knowing how hackers can track your location can prevent you from getting hacked, stalked, or worse, scammed. Learn about the common methods hackers use to track your location below.

1. Spyware or Malware

One of the most common methods hackers use to track your location is malware and spyware. Spyware and malware helps hackers track your location because they can infect your device and reveal your data in real time. For example, if you download an app or file that contains malware it can activate in the background and download data from your Google accounts to find your location. Unfortunately, this data will get sent back to the hacker and they can use it to track your location. Malware and viruses can also activate location settings in the background.

2. Phishing Links

According to Forbes , more than 500 million phishing links were sent out in 2022, which was double the number that occured in 2021. This means that 2023 likely had even more attacks and that 2024 is likely to be even worse. Phishing links are links to websites that are designed to steal your sensitive information like logins, banking information, app usage details, and much more. These links can be sent to you through email, text, or even on social media applications.

3. Compromised WiFi Networks

Hackers can gain access to your device and track your location by breaking through on corrupted WiFi networks. This can be done in one of two ways; hackers can create a second WiFi network that's similar to the correct one that leads you into a trap, or hackers can break through to your device on unsafe WiFi networks. While the latter is a problem that's been dealt with by better internet security protocols, that's not the case for spoofing WiFi addresses. Therefore, check any network you connect to and be careful with apps or websites you use on that network.