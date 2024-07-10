When you’re moving to Florida from another state, it's a big change. While it's a new experience with plenty of potential to be rewarding, if you’re not prepared to live in Florida, you might not be able to escape the heat or enjoy the sunshine state.
The good news is that we're here to make sure that never happens. Read on to learn more about our moving to Florida checklist.
When you’re moving to Florida, you need to be prepared. Sure, you can purchase a moving truck, choose the first property you find, and move down there, but that's not always a good idea.
To help you with the moving process, check out our moving to Florida checklist that includes:
Consider the initial cost of moving
Visit Florida before you commit
Prepare for the heat
Secure employment before you move
Research neighborhoods before you move
More about each item on the checklist is found below.
The initial cost of moving is one of the first things you need to consider before you move to Florida. For example, moving from New York to Florida can . Therefore, you need to have enough money set to the side to move to Florida.
Your money goes to things like:
Moving vehicles
Deposits for rent or a down payment for a home
Moving companies
Pods to transport your goods
Salary needed to survive and thrive in Florida
These costs are only the tip of the iceberg, so keep this in mind before moving to Florida.
You should avoid moving somewhere if it's the first time you've ever been there. Before you move to Florida, make sure you like it by vacationing there and checking out some of the neighborhoods and cities you want to move to. We also recommend not staying in resorts because this can give you a false perception of what Florida is like.
If you can't visit first and have to move fast, watch videos online to get a feel for what Florida is like.
When moving to Florida, you have to prepare for the heat; it's something you can't escape for most months of the year. In fact, Florida rarely gets cooler than 55F in the winter, so there’s no need to have snow clothing or parka jackets.
The heat in Florida is also humid, so even if you've lived out west in places like Arizona, Florida heat might hit you hard. For example, a 90-degree day in Florida feels hotter than a 90-degree day in dry heat. Unfortunately, the humidity in Florida makes it hard to escape the heat.
Therefore, make sure you’re prepared for this heat before you move.
The last thing you want is to end up in Florida without any money and no way to leave. For this reason, we recommend securing employment before you move to Florida.
You don't have to secure a career, but you should at least have something lined up to ensure that you can survive while you get settled. Even if you know you'll have employment 3-6 months out, having something in the meantime can help you feel more secure.
The employment you secure should match the cost of living in Florida, which can be higher than the median average in some cities like Miami, so keep this in mind before moving.
Last but not least, it's important to learn more about specific neighborhoods in Florida before you move. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area like Miami or a suburb of Tampa, choosing the right neighborhood is important.
When researching a neighborhood, you want to consider the cost of living, access to education, and the amenities in the area. For example, if you’re someone who prefers renting and going out at night, neighborhoods close to Orlando or Miami’s metropolitan areas are a better choice. However, if you prefer quiet nights with your family and value good schools, purchasing a home in a suburb is likely the right move.
Moving to Florida can be a big change, especially if you’re moving from somewhere like New York or California. Fortunately, as long as you follow our checklist for moving to Florida, you shouldn't have any issues.
So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your move to Florida today, and move there with confidence!
