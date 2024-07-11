Understanding Bingo Lingo: A Glossary For New Players

An interesting aspect of bingo lingo are the traditional British bingo calls, or fun phrases that have been associated with the numbers 1-90 in bingo. Learning these calls will make your online casino experience more enjoyable. Here are a few examples:

8 Garden Gate: This is a traditional British rhyming slang for number eight.

22 Two Little Ducks: The number 22 mirrors the shape of two little ducks, hence the name.

55 Snakes Alive: The number 55 looks a bit like two snakes, giving rise to this rhyming call.

These are somewhat quirky rhymes which for many are an integral part of the bingo experience. So, the next time you're in a game, don't be surprised if you hear "two fat ladies, 88" or "down on your knees, 43".