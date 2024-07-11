Understanding Bingo Lingo: A Glossary For New Players

Are you new to the world of online casino? Have you recently found the fascinating game of Bingo and you're not quite certain about the terms being used? You've come to the right place! We’ve all been there at the beginning, not comprehending what's being said in the chat your first time. This post is all about understanding Bingo lingo, a glossary specifically made for new players like yourself!
The language of bingo can appear to be a foreign language to those who are new to the game. Bingo lingo (or bingo terminology) enriches the game, making it more colourful, interactive, and engaging for everyone involved. Understanding these terms can significantly improve your experience and increase the chance of winning.
Caller: The person who is responsible for calling the numbers during a game of bingo.
Dauber: A special marker used to mark off numbers on a bingo card.
Early bird game: A game that is played before the regular games begin.
Free space: The space in the centre of a bingo card that doesn’t have a number. It's automatically covered in every game.
Jackpot: The main prize in a game of bingo. It’s typically a large cash prize awarded for achieving a difficult pattern, such as a full-card within a specific number of balls.
Pattern: The specific shape or layout that you need to cover on your bingo card in order to win the game.
Wrap up: The final game in a bingo session.
An interesting aspect of bingo lingo are the traditional British bingo calls, or fun phrases that have been associated with the numbers 1-90 in bingo. Learning these calls will make your online casino experience more enjoyable. Here are a few examples:
8 Garden Gate: This is a traditional British rhyming slang for number eight.
22 Two Little Ducks: The number 22 mirrors the shape of two little ducks, hence the name.
55 Snakes Alive: The number 55 looks a bit like two snakes, giving rise to this rhyming call.
These are somewhat quirky rhymes which for many are an integral part of the bingo experience. So, the next time you're in a game, don't be surprised if you hear "two fat ladies, 88" or "down on your knees, 43".
Now that we’ve brushed up your bingo terminology, you should feel more confident jumping into a game, either in person or in an online casino. The social side of bingo can be a lot of fun, and understanding the lingo is a big part of that. So don't delay, grab your dauber and dive in!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.