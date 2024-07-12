5 Fun Facts About New Zealand

In New Zealand, one of the most popular forms of entertainment is playing pokies, better known as slot machines. What makes them unique is that they’re typically found in pubs or clubs, not casinos. However, playing on an online pokies website is also becoming increasingly popular nowadays.

Pokies are prevalent in pubs and clubs due to the regulations governing their operation. These venues are licensed to host pokies, and the revenue generated from these machines is used to support various community projects. This model ensures that a significant portion of the profits is returned to the community, funding local sports teams, health services, and other community benefits.

Pokies in pubs and clubs also contribute to the social atmosphere of these venues. People often gather in these places to gamble, socialise, enjoy a meal, and participate in other activities. This setting also provides a controlled environment where responsible gambling measures can be enforced, helping to protect individuals from the potential harms associated with gambling.