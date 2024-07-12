A Guide to Navigating the Luxury Property Market

So, in the world of exclusive property, different rules and conventions apply. This is largely because the potential market is much smaller. In certain economic circumstances, buyers might wait for positive catalysts before taking action. If there’s economic uncertainty coming from the world of politics (a tight election, say, or the exchequer’s annual budget), this can cause delays.

Properties of this kind must meet a range of criteria. They must be sited in prime locations with excellent name recognition. They must be large and well-featured enough to meet the standards of the high end of the market. Most of all, they will need unique characteristics that set them apart from the rest of the market. Think multi-storey fish tanks and fountains in the main entrance hall.