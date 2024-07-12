How does good quality sleep improve your life?

Your ability to focus and concentrate is also hugely impacted by your sleep. Used car dealership, Big Motoring World , did a recent study on the effects of sleep deprivation on driving and found that over half of drivers (54%) have gotten behind the wheel when dangerously tired. 40% said they had driven after less than five hours of sleep several times before.

This may be an issue as our attention span and reactions can be impacted by sleep deprivation. Perhaps this is why 58% of survey respondents said that they want to see tired drivers punished as harshly as those drink-driving.

Not only can sleep impact concentration but also problem-solving skills and creativity. You may find it harder to find solutions to issues and come up with innovative ideas during periods of poor sleep.

If you’re struggling to snooze, there are several things you can do to improve your sleep. Firstly, make sure your bedroom is cool, dark and quiet. If not, invest in an eye mask and earplugs.

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day so your body gets used to your sleep routine.

You’ll find it easier to fall asleep if you’re in a relaxed state, so switch off electronic devices and take some time to wind down by doing a meditation, reading a book or listening to relaxing music.

There’s no right or wrong here – simply do what resonates with you and reap the benefits of getting consistent, good-quality sleep.