How does good quality sleep improve your life?

Sleep is an important part of our everyday lives. The says that “a healthy adult usually needs around 7 to 9 hours of sleep” per night to function at their best. But why exactly is shuteye so vital? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that a good slumber can improve your life.
Getting enough z’s can have a significant impact on your physical well-being. This is because sleeping can help to maintain heart health, immune system function, and the repair and regeneration of cells.
During sleep, your body removes waste products by “ that have built up in the brain over the awake state”. It also releases certain proteins and hormones, such as melatonin and the growth hormone.
Good quality sleep will help your body to detox, regulate hormones, fight off infections, and conserve energy ready for the day ahead.
Prioritising sleep helps you better regulate your emotions and boosts your mental well-being. This is because your brain organises and consolidates memories while you’re dozing, processing information from the day to improve your memory.
Being well-rested also helps you to cope with stressful situations more easily. says that if you’re having problems sleeping, you might “be more likely to feel anxious, depressed”, “lonely or isolated” and “feel irritable or not have energy to do things”.
Taking steps to improve your sleep can help you maintain good mental health in the long run.
Your ability to focus and concentrate is also hugely impacted by your sleep. , did a recent study on the effects of sleep deprivation on driving and found that over half of drivers (54%) have gotten behind the wheel when dangerously tired. 40% said they had driven after less than five hours of sleep several times before.
This may be an issue as our attention span and reactions can be impacted by sleep deprivation. Perhaps this is why 58% of survey respondents said that they want to see tired drivers punished as harshly as those drink-driving.
Not only can sleep impact concentration but also problem-solving skills and creativity. You may find it harder to find solutions to issues and come up with innovative ideas during periods of poor sleep.
If you’re struggling to snooze, there are several things you can do to improve your sleep. Firstly, make sure your bedroom is cool, dark and quiet. If not, invest in an eye mask and earplugs.
Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day so your body gets used to your sleep routine.
You’ll find it easier to fall asleep if you’re in a relaxed state, so switch off electronic devices and take some time to wind down by doing a meditation, reading a book or listening to relaxing music.
There’s no right or wrong here – simply do what resonates with you and reap the benefits of getting consistent, good-quality sleep.
