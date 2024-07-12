Things to Look Out for When Buying a Property

‘Location, location, location’ is a key phrase for a reason. The placement of a given property is crucial to many things, from your comfort living there to the future sale value of the property (more on which later).

A good location can be a very personal thing indeed, but there are some general amenities to bear in mind – such as local public transport links, good-quality schools in the vicinity, and easy access to shops for groceries and other staples. You might also look to the future, in case eventual community developments bring more amenities to bear.