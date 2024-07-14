How to Make $1000 a Month Betting on the NBA

Not all bets are created equal. Sometimes, the public goes crazy over a popular team, skewing the lines. That’s where you swoop in. Look for value bets where the odds are in your favor. These opportunities might not be obvious, but with practice, you’ll get better at spotting them.

Specific Examples of Value Bets

Imagine the Lakers are playing the Warriors. The public loves the Lakers, pushing their moneyline to -150. But, based on your research, you know the Warriors have a solid chance, especially with their strong home record and key Lakers players being tired from a back-to-back. The Warriors ' moneyline is +200. This is a value bet—taking the Warriors at these odds gives you better value compared to the actual probability of them winning.

Another example: A star player is questionable for a game, and the line moves heavily against their team. If you have inside info or a gut feeling that the player will suit up, betting on their team can be a value play, as the odds will have shifted in your favor.