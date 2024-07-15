The UAE Derby 2024: An In-Depth Look at the Race and Its Contenders

The UAE Derby is a famous horse racing event in Dubai. It is one of the key races leading up to the Kentucky Derby. In this article, we will explore the structure of the UAE Derby 2024. We will focus on the horses, their backgrounds, training regimens, and the favorites to watch.

The UAE Derby is an important race in the horse racing world. It takes place at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai. The 2024 UAE Derby will be an exciting event with top three-year-old Thoroughbreds from around the world.