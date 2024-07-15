Why are new builds so attractive to first-time buyers?

One of the main advantages of new builds is that they are usually ready to move into right away – that is unless you’re still waiting for the property to be built. Since there are no previous owners, you avoid being part of a moving chain, and with no home to sell yourself, you can move in whenever you like.

Additionally, what you have is a blank canvas, free to decorate however you prefer . And it’s highly unlikely you’ll need to do any repair work since everything is brand-new.