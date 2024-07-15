Why are new builds so attractive to first-time buyers?

Finding the perfect home can feel overwhelming, especially since it’s such a large investment and it will be your first. New builds seem to be the top choice at the moment for those entering the property ladder but why is this? Well, there are many benefits to buying a newly built property as your first home, which we’ll discuss in more detail below.
One of the main advantages of new builds is that they are usually ready to move into right away – that is unless you’re still waiting for the property to be built. Since there are no previous owners, you avoid being part of a moving chain, and with no home to sell yourself, you can move in whenever you like.
Additionally, what you have is a blank canvas, . And it’s highly unlikely you’ll need to do any repair work since everything is brand-new.
New builds typically come with NHBC (National House-Building Council) warranties, which offer you cover for any major structural defects, such as foundations and roofs, for a usual period of up to 10 years.
This piece of mind is invaluable for first-time buyers who may not be able to afford any unexpected repair costs. These issues will also be addressed by the developer of the property, allowing you to focus on enjoying your new home without any stress.
and building regulations in mind, which means they are often highly energy-efficient. What this translates to is lower energy bills and a reduced environmental footprint, which is ideal for new homeowners who have likely just spent the majority of their savings.
Features like double glazing, advanced insulation, and in new homes, making them cheaper to run and maintain than conventional homes.
Newly built properties are designed with modern life in mind. Unlike period properties, they regularly feature open-plan living areas, maximising space and functionality. Additionally, you’ll find that they are well-lit, ventilated, and sometimes offer en-suite bathrooms.
Some developers will even allow for a degree of customisation during the construction phase, depending on how far along the project is. This could involve choosing from a range of kitchen cabinet styles, flooring options, or even paint colours, allowing you to personalise your new home to a certain extent.
This flexibility means you can put your stamp on your new property and minimise the amount of work needed before you’ve even stepped foot inside.
