7 Things You Should Do Before Professional House Cleaners Arrive

Most of us are struggling to find more time to spend with our families and people we care about or devote to ourselves. Being there while your toddlers are finding their feet, enjoying intimate moments with your partner, taking up a hobby, engaging in physical activities, spending quality time in nature—the list goes on but time is hard to find.
This is why is such a valuable partner that can help you strike a fine balance in your everyday lives. While finding and booking reliable cleaners represents a crucial step in freeing up your time and enjoying a worry-free domestic routine, there are a few things you can do to prepare your home for a full-service treatment and maximize your investment.
The key thing is to help your maids to do their job without distractions or disruptions. Taking care of a few things will enable cleaning professionals to focus on cleaning and doing what they do best instead of losing time on things that don’t necessarily fall into their usual job description. Get these things done and you’ll make their job easier but more importantly increase their efficiency to give you more bang for your buck.
One helpful trick you can try is giving your maid a quick house tour when they arrive. Walkthroughs are especially useful if the cleaner is visiting your home for the first time or if your home contains a lot of delicate furniture, carpets, or details that require particular care. Make sure to point out any particular detail they need to keep in mind and encourage them to ask any questions they may have.
Even if your furry friends don’t have a mean bone in their body, some people are not comfortable around animals but may be too shy or reserved to express their anxiety. Even if that’s not the case, putting your animals in a cage or on a leash will ensure that they won’t get in the way while your maids are tackling your home.
While some cleaning companies include taking out the trash on their regular house cleaning checklists, it may be a good idea to do it on your own. This way you’ll ensure that nothing of importance gets accidentally thrown away. Sometimes important documents or unpaid bills can accidentally get thrown out so it’s best that you don’t ask your maids to take care of the garbage. This is especially important if you sort your trash for recycling.
Once considered an important part of a housekeeper's duties, making the bed is no longer considered an essential maid service task. With changes in customs, lifestyles, and personal privacy concerns, it’s become increasingly uncommon for house cleaners to make the beds. Of course, if you have an agreement with your provider that they should take care of your beds, don’t forget to prepare a set of fresh bed linens for each bed in your home.
While the best cleaning professionals hire trustworthy personnel, you should always remove valuable belongings before cleaners come. This way you won’t have to worry about your high-value possessions going missing or getting sucked up by powerful HEPA filter vacuum cleaners. Even if the items in question are insured, it’s far easier to deal with them beforehand than having to face tiresome back-and-forth with the insurers.
If you have any items that you hold particularly dear, it’s best that you tuck them into a safe place. Maybe they are not particularly valuable in themselves but hold great emotional value to you. Whether it’s a favorite childhood toy, a memento from a trip abroad, a love letter, an old photograph, an inherited crockery, or some other family heirloom, it’s best that you put it away and spare yourself the headache.
If you have kids, make sure to pick their toys and playthings in their designated place so they won’t obstruct your cleaners while they’re doing their work. Sometimes kids forget where they’ve left their things or do it unconsciously so it’s best that you do a walkthrough and just pick everything up before the maid arrives.
If you have any delicate belongings that can easily get damaged, it may be necessary to put them in a safe place where they won’t come into contact with your cleaners. Even the most careful and attentive maid may accidentally damage one of your fragile items. While cleaners who work for the best companies are usually insured and bonded, it’s always better to be safe than sorry and avoid unnecessary complications.
Another thing that children tend to take off and leave lying around is clothes. If you or members of your household have a habit of leaving clothing or footwear lying around, put them away so your maids won’t have to work around them or trip and hurt themselves while they’re going through their routine.
Most maid services won’t do the dishes and you shouldn’t expect them to. Some offer it as an add-on service but this is rare. If you leave the dishes all around the home, your maids will find it hard to focus on cleaning your counters and tables if plates or glasses are constantly in their way. Make sure to dispose of the foodstuffs and place your dishes in the sink or dishwasher.
If you have any special requests or things you want taken care of that aren’t included in your usual routine, make sure to point them out to your professionals. Maybe your toddler had friends over during the weekend or the bathroom needs more attention this week. Communicate special requests so your maids can prioritize them during their weekly visit.
Even though your cleaner will never complain if you’re in their way, you should always try to get out of their way. This is particularly true if you live in a crowded home or have kids. Little ones tend to get carried away playing, running around the house, and doing their thing, so they shouldn’t be at home when the cleaner arrives. Having professionals take care of your housework is also a great opportunity to spend a day with your loved ones and make the most of your spare time while your home is getting a bit of much-needed TLC.
House cleaning is a physical activity first and foremost. Your cleaner could get dehydrated and fatigued without a refreshing drink, particularly if you live in a large home or the weather is hot. While residential cleaners have a well-thought-out routine that includes few brakes, they will greatly appreciate it if you show them you care and leave something to perk them up. If your maid feels respected and well-treated she’ll be more motivated and inclined to go the extra mile on your behalf. Remember, you don’t have to put out anything fancy, water will do just fine.
If you’ve made plans to make the most of your day while your cleaners are doing the hard work, don’t forget to make your home easily accessible. Whether you have an agreement of where you’ll leave a spare key or you need to leave the combination to your door lock or key lock box, don’t forget to communicate the intel to your cleaning pros so they won’t be left standing at the door.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.