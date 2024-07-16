How Beauty Routines Can Improve Mental Health

With the ongoing conversations around self-care and wellbeing, it's become clear that our daily habits significantly impact our mental state.

Recent studies in the UK have highlighted an increase in anxiety and depression, particularly among young adults. According to the Mind , one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England. Over a quarter of young women aged between 16–24 years old report having a common mental health problem in any given week.

Amid these challenges, beauty routines have emerged as a surprisingly effective tool for building resilience. This article delves into how these routines can serve as a potent remedy for improving mental health.