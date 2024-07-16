If You Had 24 Hours to Explore New York City

So you've found yourself in a situation where you are stuck in New York City for 24 hours, now you're wondering to yourself what to do in the city that never sleeps! In this post we're doing a full day in the Big Apple and here is your itinerary ready for your convenience!
Let's start your day with a New York classic! Think about doing breakfast at Buvette in the West Village. You'll have strong coffee and New York pastries guaranteed, this will give you the caffeine and sugar rush needed for what lies ahead.
After breakfast yoou have to hit up Central Park and start at Bethesda Terrace and Fountain. If you’re still feeling energetic after your morning coffee, rent a bike to cover more ground and explore the park’s hidden gems from a different angle. Check out places like the Shakespeare Garden or Bow Bridge and you cannot miss the Strawberry Fields! This is where you way mix relaxation, history and adventure in this urban jungle.
In the mid morning before lunch you'll want to experience some silence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, here you can explore and experiences masterpieces from all around the world. If you prefer natural wonders, the American Museum of Natural History is a fantastic alternative to also get the full experience.
Lunch time is time to experience NYC’s legendary street food. Head to one of the popular food truck hubs like Midtown’s 6th Avenue or Union Square. You can't go to New York without experiencing a classic hot dog or a gourmet pretzel- this is what the city is made of.
After your meal or meals it's time to get your walk on again. Experience the High Line- an elevated park with next level views of the Hudson River and cityscape. This is a feast for not only your eyes but your soul. It's been know to be the perfect blend of nature, art, and architecture all combined in one iconic scene.
Before you get ready to make your way into the evening you have to wander through the charming streets of Greenwich Village. You can either check out the quirky boutiques or sip on a coffee at a local café. And the best thing to do is go people-watching in Washington Square Park.
No NYC trip is complete without seeing Times Square- it's an actual non negotiable when hitting up the Big Apple. The lights, the energy—it’s all there. If you can, grab a last-minute ticket to a Broadway show you will be one lucky traveler.
Time for dinner and an absolute must in the city is to dine at one of NYC’s rooftop restaurants to enjoy the sweet combo fantastic food and unbeatable views. Watching the cityscape as the sun sets is a great way to end your day, and guarantee a tick off your bucket list!
After dinner you have to go for a nightcap at NYC’s hidden speakeasies. These spots offer creative cocktails in cozy, intimate settings, perfect for winding down and reflecting on an unforgettable day.There is a unique atmosphere combined with innovative drinks that will make you reminisce and start to plan your next trip!
If you are looking for comfort, style and luxury to end off the unforgettable trip then you have to settle at the Concorde Midtown East Hotel. It will motivate and inspire every trip you take after that- hands down the best way to end off the day.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.