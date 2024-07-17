Making Money from Vintage Fashion: How to Revive Classic Pieces

Exclusivity, incomparable quality, and a sense of tradition run any luxury goods industry, especially designer fashion. Recently, trendsetters have changed the face of what defines luxury by positively responding to resale and second-hand pf vintage pieces, which otherwise was looked down upon.
What does this new approach to vintage fashion mean? For many, it’s not just a fashion trend but a lucrative opportunity to make money on their wardrobe. And for buyers, it's a chance to own classic, timeless gems that only appreciate with age.
So, for those who own vintage pieces, let’s explore what luxury fashion resale has in store for the future and you.
Earlier, the only places you’d find vintage gems were flea markets or thrift shops. But now, thanks to technology, the demand for rare luxury fashion items is growing, and the luxury resale market is thriving, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
Considered the new age of resale platforms, luxury brands also partner with resale websites and apps to offer genuine designer products through a sustainable approach. For example, high-resale value brands like Chanel, Louis Vitton, Vintage, Gucci, etc., have some of their top-sold vintage items on Poshmark, so it’s no wonder people are thrilled about getting their favorite products at affordable prices.
Talking about numbers, the luxury resale market was valued at $32.6 billion in 2021 and was forecasted to hit $51.77 billion by 2026. It’s projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% during this period, which shows how quickly the trend of purchasing pre-owned luxury goods is picking up the pace.
It may come as no surprise that sustainability is a major driving force behind the rise of luxury fashion resale. With Gen Z shoppers willing to spend extra on sustainable brands, the trend is not just about fashion but also about saving the planet and extending the lifetime of luxury items.
Overall, thorough knowledge, research, and the item's condition play a role in determining the price of vintage fashion. However, it's a common practice in the luxury market to offer an item and price it at what the client base is willing to pay—basically, supply and demand.
While second-hand shopping was once considered a less glamorous option, the influence of trends has changed this perception. Today, we see a resurgence of nostalgic fashion trends, such as Y2K and indie sleaze, making vintage fashion more relevant than ever.
Plus, mainstream media and celebrities embraced these looks, which led to a surging demand for this scarce, which also meant surging prices. Similarly, the demand has encouraged major fashion houses to release re-editions of past vintage pieces; while this promotes sustainable fashion, it also increases prices even further.
If you aren’t using your grandma’s family heirloom, or you’ve kept your mum’s Hermes handbag from the 70s, there’s no point in letting it rot away. Vintage items hold value, so give them to someone who cares about increasing their life span unless you plan on doing something with them.
If you decide to give your luxury fashion items away, here are some factors to consider:
The big six with the best resale value include Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, etc. For example, Hermes is said to retain more than 85 percent of its product value. Another thing to consider is that no matter what trend, luxury boils down to quality and status, which is why a Cartier love bracelet will hold much more resale value than a Swarovski one.
We already know that the more scarce an item is, the more it increases in value; this is the very foundation of inflation. Any discontinued, limited edition, or hard-to-find item automatically becomes valuable, and people pay top dollar to get their hands on these; add vintage to that, and you’ll see the price spike further.
Since shoppers want what’s “new” on the market, time often decreases the value of fashion items. However, luxury changes the entire game because high-end items appreciate over time. For example, Chanel’s medium classic flap bag has been on the market since 1995 for a mere $220, but now it will cost over $10,000, making this a great investment piece.
Branded or not branded, the condition of a previously owned item largely determines its value; mint condition means higher prices, whereas tears, scratches, or imperfections impact the item’s price. Even a repair can reduce or significantly decrease the resale value. Proof of purchase, like boxes, tags, and receipts, is beneficial for authentication and credibility.
When you consider turning your closet into an investment, it’s wise to have a general idea about the most wanted timeless gems and their vintage counterparts. So, here are some high-value, preloved vintage brands in the luxury fashion resale market.
Hermes: With their impeccable quality standards and notoriously high retail price, first owners of Hermes products, especially leather goods, take great care of them, which is why these pieces are in excellent condition and have high resale value.
Chanel: Known for their evergreen designs and high demand, Chanel’s vintage garments, especially variations of its classic tweed jacket, fetch high prices on the resale market.
Dior: The creator of luxurious, feminine designs, Dior's dresses are some of the highest-priced items on the clothing resale market, making their vintage pieces quite valuable. Even their jackets, coats, and other goods are highly valued.
Gucci: From sexy designs and vintage bikinis, this Italian fashion has an incredible and among the highest resale value. Outrageous pieces from Alessandro Michele’s early collections are predicted to gain immense value and become collector’s items.
Yves Saint Laurent: Known for creating Le Smoking, YSL’s vintage tailoring, especially jackets, is precious on the preloved market. While it may not be as pricey as Chanel, the vintage leather pieces are cherished because of their high-
Oscar De La Renta: Famous for elaborately made dresses, coats, and jackets, De La Renta’s vintage designs are prized on the pre-loved clothing market, mainly because of the extravagantly luxurious clothing worn by many famous celebrities.
Jean-Paul Gaultier: With his vivacious theatrical take on fashion. Guatier’s vintage pieces from the 80s and 90s are highly prized in the resale market, especially the form-fitting designs from the “tattoo” collection.
So, with these details about luxury fashion and how the world views, if not encourages, resalable vintage pieces, you have all you need to find pieces in your wardrobe that you didn't know were worth a bomb! For the items collecting dust, you can make some big bucks reselling them while ensuring they live on to carry forward the fashion legacy.
