Making Money from Vintage Fashion: How to Revive Classic Pieces

1. Brand:

The big six with the best resale value include Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, etc. For example, Hermes is said to retain more than 85 percent of its product value. Another thing to consider is that no matter what trend, luxury boils down to quality and status, which is why a Cartier love bracelet will hold much more resale value than a Swarovski one.

2. Rarity:

We already know that the more scarce an item is, the more it increases in value; this is the very foundation of inflation. Any discontinued, limited edition, or hard-to-find item automatically becomes valuable, and people pay top dollar to get their hands on these; add vintage to that, and you’ll see the price spike further.

3. Age:

Since shoppers want what’s “new” on the market, time often decreases the value of fashion items. However, luxury changes the entire game because high-end items appreciate over time. For example, Chanel’s medium classic flap bag has been on the market since 1995 for a mere $220, but now it will cost over $10,000, making this a great investment piece.

4. Condition:

Branded or not branded, the condition of a previously owned item largely determines its value; mint condition means higher prices, whereas tears, scratches, or imperfections impact the item’s price. Even a repair can reduce or significantly decrease the resale value. Proof of purchase, like boxes, tags, and receipts, is beneficial for authentication and credibility.