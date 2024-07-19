Advice For Staying Safe When Clubbing In Major Cities
Clubbing can be a fantastic means of absorbing the nightlife, of seeing the best mainstream and underground music, meeting new people, of showing off your luxurious fashion and making memories with those you truly love.
However, it’s also important to remember that even in some of the best clubbing cities in the world, be that London, Paris, Berlin, or Los Angeles, it’s essential to stay safe. The night can be a little more fractious and intense than broad daylight, and even in luxurious settings, it’s important to make sure you’re protected and practice good sense.
This means the lifestyle you lead, especially in following some of the best acts around the world or having youthful fun at any age, is never impeded. In this post, we’ll discuss advice for staying safe, even when clubbing in those major cities:
Share Your Location With Friends
Before you head out for a night of glamorous clubbing, it’s smart to consider setting up a location-sharing app with your closest friends. You might not have an entourage with you at every single point of the night, but at least this way you’ll be covered and able to show where you are, especially if you get lost or lose your friends.
At the very least, it will give them the peace of mind to know you’re safe. At the very most, it could actually keep you safe in an emergency. For a quick toggle of a setting on an app, it’s not hard to see the benefits here. Sure, it might be chic to fly under the radar and act mysterious, but sometimes, safety is worth even the best aesthetic.
Protect Your Drinks
We don’t need to patronize you here, and you likely know the advice - keep an eye on your beverage no matter if you’re enjoying shots, drinking a mojito, enjoying a classy cocktail or just enjoying soda as the for your friends.
But it’s also important to be measured about how you protect your drinks. You might want to consider purchasing and bringing out those increasingly popular drink covers, which can fit to the top and mean you can still enjoy yourself with caution, yet not worry about being caught out.
If you're at a table with your friends, maybe designate someone as the "drink guard" while others are off dancing or heading to the restroom. Take turns, and make a game of it even. But what if someone offers to buy you a drink? Well, that's very nice of them, but there's no harm in accompanying them to the bar or making sure you see it being poured. It’s not rude to care about your safety, and if they have a problem with this, well, that’s a great sign to move elsewhere.
Keep Your Valuables Safe
Now, we won’t say that you need to wear a money belt under your carefully chosen outfit (although if that's your style, you do you!), or that you need to drag a full bank safety vault over your shoulder just to have a good time. That said, it might be worth thinking about how you're going to keep your possessions (like a smartphone, house keys and more) safe while you're dancing.
For men, a light jacket with inside pockets can be great. For ladies, a small cross-body bag that you can keep close can be a good idea, but of course, you don’t have to wear these items or not opt for the one that suits you. Some clubs can even offer lockers or safes for guests, just make sure you . If they work, that’s one less thing you have to worry about. Of course, the best thing you can do is retain your faculties no matter how much fun you’re having and moving on from there.
Wear Practical & Fashionable Clothing
When you’re heading to a luxury club it’s cool to look your best, and the feeling of empowerment that comes with this isn’t to be sniffed at, either. Some might wear light jackets over trendy , or some might prefer to wear dresses with more practical shoes for a nice balance.
Either way, you’ll have matched your outfit with practicality, be that comfort, storage, or just being cosy in the weather. This is especially true if partying during the winter months where alcohol can sometimes make us feel warmer than we actually are, leading the biting effects of the cold to go unnoticed for a little while.
Plan Safe Transport To & From
Getting to and from the club is part of the adventure, especially the way home if you know you know. But it's worth putting a little thought into how you're going to do it to stay safe. With all the options available these days, you could consider booking a ride in advance to make sure you have a reliable, safe vehicle waiting for you. It takes the guesswork or competition out of how you'll get home when you're tired and possibly a little wobbly.
If you're using a ride-sharing app, it’s very wise to to double-check the details of your car and driver before hopping in. Some clubs even have deals with local taxi companies or car services and it’s worth asking about that. Always make sure you book in advance and always resist the urge to just walk home if things are taking too long - safety is essential in a city at night, no matter how central you are.
Be Mindful Of Afterparties
After a great night out, it can be tempting to keep the party going. And why not? Some of the best memories are made in those early morning ventures. We won’t tell you to go straight home as if you needed our permission to head out, but that said, it's worth being a bit picky about .
If invited to an afters, you might want to stick to places or people you know. If a new friend invites you to an afterparty, it's totally okay to ask for more details. Where is it? Who else will be there? Trust your instincts - if something feels off, it's perfectly fine to call it a night. That’s not to say you’re going to head somewhere dangerous, but it’s probably good to make sure it’s your scene, that people know you’re going or go with you, and that you have a clear route home.
If you just want to go home, put on your pyjamas and enjoy a nice time in front of the television, that can be lovely too. Just go at your own pace and do what you can.
Head To Reputable Spaces
Choosing where to go clubbing is half the fun, and finding your way to a luxurious trendy spot head and shoulders above the rest can make your year. You might read reviews, check out photos, or just learn about the space based on your musical tastes. But while you're doing your research, it’s smart to pay attention to what people say about the club's vibe and how they handle security.
After all, the best acts in the world aren’t worth seeing if the venue staff are toxic, the security staff throw their weight around and don’t address issues of safekeeping, or the club isn’t clear about how they protect people, especially women who can, most unfortunately, be a little more vulnerable on a night out. Heading to reputable spaces that you can trust is worth everything, certainly your .
With this advice, we hope you can stay safe even when clubbing on those major cities.
