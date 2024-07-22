Are Whole House Water Filters Worth It?

A whole house water filter is a filtration system installed at your home's main water line to treat water at its source before it travels through pipes, faucets, and appliances. This ensures that all the water in your home, including water used for drinking, cleaning, and bathing, is filtered.

In contrast, point-of-use filters, such as under-sink, shower, or countertop filters, only treat water at specific locations. This means that homeowners wanting filtered water at multiple points would need to install several systems, each requiring its own maintenance.