A Practical Guide To Caring For A Partner With New Mobility Issues

Before delving into practical considerations, it's crucial to acknowledge the emotional toll that new mobility issues can have on both you and your partner. Your loved one may be grappling with feelings of frustration, loss of independence, or changes in self-image. You might experience a range of emotions as a carer, from concern and empathy to stress and occasional resentment.

Open communication is key during this transition. Create a safe space for both of you to express your feelings and concerns. Remember, it's normal to feel overwhelmed at times, and seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Consider reaching out to organisations like Carers UK, which offers a helpline and online forums where you can connect with others in similar situations. Many NHS trusts also provide counselling services for carers, which can be accessed through your GP.