Enjoy Your Next Holidays in San Sebastián

San Sebastián is a city rich in culture and history, offering a plethora of activities for visitors to explore. Start your cultural journey with a visit to the Old Town (Parte Vieja), where you’ll find narrow cobblestone streets lined with historic buildings, shops, and bars. Here, you can visit the San Vicente Church, one of the oldest in the city, and the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Chorus, a stunning example of Baroque architecture.

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the San Telmo Museum, which showcases the Basque Country's history and culture. For art lovers, the Kursaal Centre regularly hosts exhibitions and cultural events, making it a must-visit during your stay.