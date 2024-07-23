How do you realise that an online casino is not cheating?

Cheating by online gambling clubs is a regular occurrence. To a large extent, the blame for this lies solely on the players themselves. The choice of any virtual casino should be treated responsibly.
Today, the project comes to the aid of gamblers. An independent rating includes information about the top online casinos. Players will be able to compare several gambling clubs and choose the best one for themselves.
There are four aspects to consider when evaluating any virtual casino:
Regulator and license. Every legal gambling club has a certificate from the regulator. The user's task is to understand that this regulator does not cheat its licensees. Information about the document should be confirmed with scans. If they are not on the casino website, then you need to write to the support chat and get all the necessary information.
Software and slot machines. If the casino showcase has elements of a live casino, that is already a plus. Illegals cannot get such content. In addition, slot machines with complex bonus mechanics confirm the pure reputation of the brand.
Loyal terms of withdrawal of winnings. Professionals do not put too high limits on the withdrawal of winnings. The maximum a player needs to get is 10 euros. Most often, money can be withdrawn in the amount of 5 euros.
Multi-level bonuses. The abundance of bonuses does not yet speak to the honesty of the casino. The main thing is that the conditions of these promotions were loyal. Too high wagers become an argument for doubts.
The site Gamblestar helps find sites with the best welcome bonuses for players. A new customer will take away a deposit prize and several hundred free spins.
Players can get to the cashier section from their personal account. By the way, there are two balances here. The first is real, and the second is virtual. The user earns rating points for opening deposits. These points can be exchanged for real currency.
In the cashier's office, the player needs to choose a payment instrument to replenish the account. These are bank cards: Visa, MasterCard, and electronic wallets. It is important to remember that the withdrawal of winnings will need to be made exactly to the wallet from which the previous deposit was made.
The tab for withdrawing winnings is located in the header of the main page of the site. By the way, licensed casinos have introduced a mandatory verification rule. Until the player confirms his account, he will not be able to use financial services.
It takes up to three days to verify the data. To do this, you need to take a photo of a personal document and upload these photos to your personal cabinet. You can do this either through the website in the browser of your phone or through a separate application. The presence of a mobile application can also be called one of the arguments in favour of the honesty of the online casino.
The player may find himself without winning and without access to his account. This happens because of a violation of the rules of the online casino. Gamblers cannot register more than one profile. As soon as the administration notices this, the user's account falls under blocking.
Identification through someone else's documents or someone else's bank card is not the best solution for the player. Sooner or later, the operator will discover the inconsistency of the data specified in the questionnaire and therefore enrol the client in the ban list.
Support chat is organised on the casino site for a reason. Thanks to feedback, you can quickly solve any issues related to money transfers. In a licensed gambling club, it is not a bot that communicates with the client. It is a real employee who gets into the essence of the problem and gives detailed instructions on how to solve it.
The average term of a money transfer is 24 hours. On bank cards, money can be payed to three days. This is due to the fact that banks take extra time to check all transactions, and some companies do not work on weekends.
