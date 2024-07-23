How do you realise that an online casino is not cheating?

Players can get to the cashier section from their personal account. By the way, there are two balances here. The first is real, and the second is virtual. The user earns rating points for opening deposits. These points can be exchanged for real currency.

In the cashier's office, the player needs to choose a payment instrument to replenish the account. These are bank cards: Visa, MasterCard, and electronic wallets. It is important to remember that the withdrawal of winnings will need to be made exactly to the wallet from which the previous deposit was made.

The tab for withdrawing winnings is located in the header of the main page of the site. By the way, licensed casinos have introduced a mandatory verification rule. Until the player confirms his account, he will not be able to use financial services.

It takes up to three days to verify the data. To do this, you need to take a photo of a personal document and upload these photos to your personal cabinet. You can do this either through the website in the browser of your phone or through a separate application. The presence of a mobile application can also be called one of the arguments in favour of the honesty of the online casino.