Recommendations from Giraffe Software on key skills to look for in AWS developers

Rapidly growing IT depends on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Success with it is just half the battle. When companies need to hire developers for their AWS projects, they usually pay attention to different applicant’s skills. AWS programmers require different technical and soft skills, as well as programming, database operations, and network connection. Problem-solving, communication, and time management skills, which are often overlooked, are also of great importance when employers . Find out how learning these skills can help you become successful in AWS development. So, are you ready for an exciting trip?
Amazon Web Services development requires knowledge of AWS services, computer languages, databases, and networking. Understanding the following AWS services is necessary:
AWS EC2: to make cloud computing scalable.
AWS RDS: for relational database management.
AWS S3: to save and retrieve data.
AWS Lambda: to run code without server management.
AWS Cognito: to verify user identity and control access.
AWS Kinesis: for real-time data processing and analysis.
Additionally, an AWS-certified developer must understand CloudFormation, Elastic Beanstalk, Elastic Container Service, Elastic Kubernetes Service, DynamoDB, API Gateway, ElastiCache, X-Ray, Serverless, and the Amazon Web Services Software Development Kit. AWS CodeDeploy, CodeBuild, CodePipeline, GitHub, Jenkins, GitLab, Spinnaker, and Travis experience is also helpful. These skills improve an Amazon Web Services developer's ability when combined with programming.
AWS employees use Python and Java. Since Amazon Web Services has developed new cloud applications, everyone must know at least one of the two languages, even if they don't know how to code. It will help pupils understand variables and solve problems logically.
DevOps engineers and developers at AWS must code. Solutions architects and SysOps administrators need little programming expertise.
AWS jobs need analytical skills and the ability to solve problems. Business owners expect that the AWS staff will handle difficulties. There are a number of challenges that AWS developers must overcome, including the following:
Resolving issues.
Increasing performance.
Taking charge of the resources.
Resolving system difficulties.
Skills that are essential for problem-solving are:
Making a remark;
Decision-making;
Using critical thinking;
To be creative;
To be able to analyze.
IAM permissions, VPC access rules, and security groups are all concepts that developers need to be familiar with. They should also have experience working with Windows, Ubuntu, CentOS, Amazon Linux, and RedHat Enterprise Linux.
If you want to work with AWS, you need to be able to communicate properly, both verbally and in writing. Because you will most likely be dealing with other people, it is essential that you have the ability to communicate well with them. Additionally, you should be able to explain how the job that you are doing fits into the larger context. On each project, it is quite possible that you may collaborate with individuals from a variety of departments. It is essential that you have the skills to argue your position, whether you are speaking on the phone, delivering a presentation to a group, or writing up a project.
So, it is essential for AWS developers to communicate effectively. This includes the following:
Applying technology to meet the requirements of a company.
Promptly updating projects as needed.
Collaborating with members of teams from other departments.
Providing technical explanations for those who are not technically savvy.
Creating professional connections via the use of networking.
We have already mentioned such soft skills as communication and problem making, but these are not all of the soft skills. When companies hire developer, they also look for time management skills to improve teamwork, simplify data, and complete projects.
AWS engineers need good time management to handle many projects and fulfill deadlines. Important time management skills include:
Staying focused to avoid distractions.
Managing tasks requires planning and organization.
Skills to prioritize important things.
Project management techniques, including defining realistic objectives, predicting work durations, and leveraging tools, are also crucial. for monitoring and observability and for capacity changes complement these ideas.
For any AWS developer, the following additional skills are required:
It is possible to get a competitive advantage within your team and organization by becoming proficient in these services, which are progressively providing solutions to the issues faced by developers.
The ability to simplify dependencies and prevent loopholes in a variety of working situations is essential, and this skill is critical.
This skill might possibly open doors to lucrative careers in the cloud security sector of Amazon Web Services.
In order to do this, obstacles between IT operations and development must be removed, with a particular emphasis placed on culture, automation, measurement, and dissemination of information.
In 2024's tech landscape, AWS developers should showcase their skills by participating in practical projects, sharing success stories on popular platforms like GitHub, contributing to open-source projects, obtaining and maintaining AWS certifications, and participating in hackathons or online challenges. These activities showcase their soft skills, knowledge of AWS best practices, and their ability to stay current with new services and features. At Giraffe Software, we have talented and experienced AWS developers who can help you with your projects or just consult you regarding whatever you need. Just drop us a line and we will be glad to help you.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.