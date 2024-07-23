Recommendations from Giraffe Software on key skills to look for in AWS developers

If you want to work with AWS, you need to be able to communicate properly, both verbally and in writing. Because you will most likely be dealing with other people, it is essential that you have the ability to communicate well with them. Additionally, you should be able to explain how the job that you are doing fits into the larger context. On each project, it is quite possible that you may collaborate with individuals from a variety of departments. It is essential that you have the skills to argue your position, whether you are speaking on the phone, delivering a presentation to a group, or writing up a project.

So, it is essential for AWS developers to communicate effectively. This includes the following: