What should you consider when buying a boat?

Whether you plan to buy a boat for recreational or commercial use, there are some things to consider to get the most out of your investment. From ongoing costs to knowing how to store it, here are just some of the factors you’ll need to address.
There are different types of boats available, each suited to a different purpose:
Fishing boats
Sailing boats
Motorboats
Narrowboats
Yachts
Kayaks
If you’re looking for a fishing boat – perhaps to get kids involved – the likelihood is that you’ll want to prioritise stability and features such as rod holders and spacious fishing decks. Meanwhile, sailing boats come in a range of sizes – dinghies are used recreationally or to assist a bigger vessel, while larger sailing boats are suitable for cruising over a longer distance.
Motorboats, again, come in various configurations. They’re suited to leisurely trips out on the water so passengers can swim or water ski. Finally, kayaks are ideal for anyone who wants to cover a smaller distance in a one- or two-person boat using the paddle to propel themselves forward. People use them for sea excursions and other sporting purposes.
Knowing where you plan to use your boat will help you determine the right model. You might want to navigate inland waterways, take it out to sea or stay in it overnight, for example. Determine what would be most practical in these circumstances when shopping around.
Some people take their boats to different countries, in which case, you’ll need to buy the relevant permits and arrange visas in advance.
You might need to obtain a licence depending on where you’ll be travelling, even in the UK. For example, the provides licences for those who use its canal and river network, while the issues licenses for those who use the River Thames. Fees for this will vary.
Beyond this, it’s worth , as it can hedge against unexpected circumstances and accidental damage. While it isn’t always mandatory, it can be if you plan to dock in certain harbours or marinas.
You’ll also need to factor in costs for maintenance and general upkeep. Unless you can carry out a service yourself, you’ll need to pay for a professional to do this. Of course, there are simpler checks you can do, such as inspecting the engine oil and examining any on-board equipment.
Expensive boats generally involve higher costs. You’re more likely to choose harbours with better security and facilities that charge more. Depending on its size and purpose, you may need to hire staff to help with upkeep.
While some boats can be stored on land, others will need to be moored somewhere, such as a marina or harbour.
Part of your due diligence checks when searching for moorings should include looking at the weather forecast. It’s sensible to regularly check your lines and protect them with chafing guards where possible. Take down any sails if it’s due to be windy and purchase a tightly secured cover to protect your vessel.
