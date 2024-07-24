What should you consider when buying a boat?

There are different types of boats available, each suited to a different purpose:

Fishing boats

Sailing boats

Motorboats

Narrowboats

Yachts

Kayaks

If you’re looking for a fishing boat – perhaps to get kids involved in a UK-wide boom in young angling – the likelihood is that you’ll want to prioritise stability and features such as rod holders and spacious fishing decks. Meanwhile, sailing boats come in a range of sizes – dinghies are used recreationally or to assist a bigger vessel, while larger sailing boats are suitable for cruising over a longer distance.

Motorboats, again, come in various configurations. They’re suited to leisurely trips out on the water so passengers can swim or water ski. Finally, kayaks are ideal for anyone who wants to cover a smaller distance in a one- or two-person boat using the paddle to propel themselves forward. People use them for sea excursions and other sporting purposes.