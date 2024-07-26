5 Factors to Consider When Picking a School for Your Kids

1. Academic Considerations

One of the more obvious areas to consider when picking a school for your kids are its academics. It’s one of the first areas you’ll think of.

Look into how the school performs compared to others near you. There’s a large chance the school is in a ranked system , with this usually being done by local and state governments. It’s worth looking into this and seeing how well current students do academically.

At the same time, you shouldn’t overlook your child’s specific academic needs. Make sure the school can cater to these.

2. School Ethics

Every school focuses on specific ethics, and they’ll have ingrained values. These will go back to when the school was founded, and they should be a part of your decision.

Some schools will take a value-based approach, where they focus on a child’s morals just as much as they do with their academic performance. These can often be the ones worth focusing on. You can find out more about the school’s ethics - and any related policies - on the school’s website.

If these don’t meet your expectations, then it could be worth going with another option.

3. Management

How well the school is managed should always be a factor in your decision. If it isn’t run well, your child’s academics could suffer.

Spend some time researching how well-run the school is. Start by focusing on the management team and seeing if they actually know what they’re doing. Make sure you trust their capabilities running the school, and that they’re actually fit for the job.

It could even be worth looking into what kind of help they have with it. If they have access to a K-12 SIS solution and similar tools, they could manage the school better.

4. Extra-Curricular Activities

While all schools focus on a child’s academic performance, quite a few of them also want them to grow as people. That’s why they’ll have extra-curricular activities .

Though you can find these in many schools, it doesn’t mean all of them offer the same ones. They could have vastly different options. It’s worth spending a bit of time figuring out which ones each of your options offer. See which ones your child will be most interested in.

With how much this can affect their academic life, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t focus on this before making a decision.

5. Safety

You’ll put a lot of time and effort into making sure your child is safe at home. Why shouldn’t you do the same thing when your child is at school?

It’s one of the first areas you should focus on when you’re making a decision. If your child isn’t safe at school, then they can’t learn or grow as people. Look into whether there have been any accidents at particular schools, and what plans they have in place for emergencies.

The safer the school is, the better it could be recommended. Background checks on teachers and similar measures should be a part of this.