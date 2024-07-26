Bergamot Essential Oil Benefits

Below, you'll find some common ways to use bergamot essential oil for skin, hair, and aromatherapy.

For Skin

Like any other essential oil, bergamot essential oil must be diluted before applying it to the skin. The ratio should be one to two parts of bergamot essential oil per 100 parts of carrier oil. That's about 5 to 10 drops of bergamot oil for a 2 oz bottle of carrier oil.

You can apply it directly to the skin after diluting it, including directly to acne, inflammation, and wounds. For your skincare routine, add a few drops of bergamot essential oil to your skincare products and mix the diluted oil with water to create your own natural facial rinse.

For Hair

Using bergamot essential oil for hair is just as easy. Simply add three to five drops of bergamot essential oil to a tablespoon of carrier oil, apply it to your scalp using a dropper pipette, and massage it into your scalp. This works well as an overnight treatment and should be done every few days for scalp health and daily for hair growth.

Additionally, you can add bergamot essential oil to your shampoo or conditioner and use it as usual. For the best results, consider pairing it with other essential oils for hair. Note that it can take several months to see noticeable improvements, and routine application is key for essential oils to work for hair growth.

For Aromatherapy

For aromatherapy, you can use bergamot essential oil with any type of diffuser. The low viscosity of bergamot essential oil makes it particularly compatible with reed diffusers. You can dilute bergamot essential oil with any carrier oil you desire without worrying about the reeds.

Alternatively, you can carry it in a bottle and inhale it a few times as needed. Keeping a 1 oz bottle of diluted bergamot essential oil for stressful times throughout the day can relieve a lot of the stress. However, make sure not to overdo it, as it can cause unwanted reactions, even if you're not allergic.