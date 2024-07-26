Bergamot Essential Oil Benefits

Bergamot is a citrus fruit with a distinct aroma familiar to those who drink Earl Gray tea. The fruit itself isn't edible with its bitter taste that isn't pleasant to the tongue, but the oils extracted from the peel have many uses.
Bergamot essential oil has vast benefits. It can reduce inflammation, work as a natural antidepressant, reduce stress, improve sleep, treat dandruff, and much more. Bergamot essential oil is a versatile one with properties that can benefit you in various ways. You can use it on your skin and hair to take advantage of its anti-inflammatory and scalp-stimulating properties.
It also has uses in aromatherapy. Bergamot essential oil can improve sleep while reducing anxiety and stress. Bergamot essential oil is a and a powerful one. Several studies show bergamot essential oil aromatherapy can reduce depression and alleviate symptoms. It isn't a treatment of its own, but bergamot essential oil can help evoke calmness and make depression more manageable.
For even more in-depth information on the many benefits of bergamot essential oil, check out .
Below, you'll find some common ways to use bergamot essential oil for skin, hair, and aromatherapy.
Like any other essential oil, bergamot essential oil must be diluted before applying it to the skin. The ratio should be one to two parts of bergamot essential oil per 100 parts of carrier oil. That's about 5 to 10 drops of bergamot oil for a 2 oz bottle of carrier oil.
You can apply it directly to the skin after diluting it, including directly to acne, inflammation, and wounds. For your skincare routine, add a few drops of bergamot essential oil to your skincare products and mix the diluted oil with water to create your own natural facial rinse.
Using bergamot essential oil for hair is just as easy. Simply add three to five drops of bergamot essential oil to a tablespoon of carrier oil, apply it to your scalp using a dropper pipette, and massage it into your scalp. This works well as an overnight treatment and should be done every few days for scalp health and daily for hair growth.
Additionally, you can add bergamot essential oil to your shampoo or conditioner and use it as usual. For the best results, consider pairing it with other essential oils for hair. Note that it can take several months to see noticeable improvements, and routine application is key for essential oils to work for hair growth.
For aromatherapy, you can use bergamot essential oil with any type of diffuser. The low viscosity of bergamot essential oil makes it particularly compatible with reed diffusers. You can dilute bergamot essential oil with any carrier oil you desire without worrying about the reeds.
Alternatively, you can carry it in a bottle and inhale it a few times as needed. Keeping a 1 oz bottle of diluted bergamot essential oil for stressful times throughout the day can relieve a lot of the stress. However, make sure not to overdo it, as it can cause unwanted reactions, even if you're not allergic.
Although it is generally safe to use essential oils, overlooking certain aspects can cause severe reactions. Keep the following in mind for the safe use of not just bergamot essential oil but any other.
Never use undiluted essential oils. The high potency and concentration of essential oils can cause irritation. Use an appropriate carrier oil, such as jojoba or fractionated coconut oil, to dilute bergamot essential oil.
Before you use diluted bergamot essential oil for any topical application, perform a patch test first to see how your skin reacts. Look for adverse side effects such as redness, itching, or irritation.
Bergamot essential oil, being a citrus oil, may cause photosensitivity. This can cause sensitivity to sunlight and an increased risk of sunburn. After applying bergamot essential oil to your skin, avoid exposure to direct sunlight for extended periods.
Speaking of the sun, store essential oil bottles in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight to preserve their potency. Although essential oils don't expire, they oxidize. This can cause them to lose their effectiveness over time.
By taking these into consideration, you'll ensure safe use and get the most out of bergamot essential oil benefits.
Bergamot essential oil has numerous benefits, from reducing acne and combating oily skin to treating dandruff and promoting hair growth to serving as a natural antidepressant and improving sleep.
Now that you know all about these, it's time to take advantage of bergamot essential oil benefits.
