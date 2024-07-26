Comparing easyJet's Delay Compensation Policies with Other Low-Cost Airlines

If your easyJet flight is delayed by more than three hours when you arrive at your destination, you are eligible to get up to 600€ in compensation under EU law. The easyJet compensation for a delayed flight isn't based on your ticket's price but on the distance of the flight and how long the delay was. Let's see how much you can get from easyJet:

For short distances up to 1,500 km, you can get 250 EUR.

For medium distances between 1,500 and 3,500 km, it's 400 EUR.

For long distances over 3,500 km, you can receive 600 EUR.

If easyJet cancels your flight without notifying you at least 14 days ahead, you have the right to compensation and either a refund or another flight.

If you want to get compensation from easyJet, fill out their form. You'll need to provide details about the delay, cancellation, or if you were denied boarding, along with your contact information and payment details. Include info about the passengers, too. Once you confirm the compensation form, you need to submit it. If you need more information, just contact easyJet's representatives. You can easily find their contact details on EasyJet's website.