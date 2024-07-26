Comparing easyJet's Delay Compensation Policies with Other Low-Cost Airlines

Many low-cost airlines aren't very good in terms of on-time performance. They have delays and cancel flights more often than bigger full-service airlines. But even with this problem, people still like flying with airlines like Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizzair because they're cheap and offer lots of routes.
EasyJet is a big British airline that provides low-cost air traffic services. Lots of people like it because the tickets are affordable. It's one of the top five airlines in Europe, along with Ryanair, Lufthansa, IAG, and Air France-KLM. In 2023, EasyJet had 1,477 flights every day, which is 11% more than in 2022. But sometimes, they have problems, like delays or cancellations. When this happens, passengers can get compensation, depending on the situation.
The EU regulation EU261/2004 is clear about what counts as a flight delay. It says if a flight arrives more than 3 hours after it was supposed to, it's considered a delay. Passengers can get compensation based on why the delay happened. Also, if a flight is canceled without at least 14 days' notice, it's against passengers' rights.
What criteria should a person consider when claiming compensation for delayed flights? To claim flight delay compensation, remember these key points:
Delay of 3 hours or more. Your flight must be delayed for at least 3 hours to be eligible. If the airline manages to reduce the delay to less than 3 hours, you won't be able to claim compensation.
Airline responsibility. The delay must be the airline's fault. If it's due to reasons beyond their control, like bad weather or strikes, you can't claim compensation.
EU-regulated flight. Your flight should depart from a European country or be operated by an EU-registered airline. EasyJet, being a British company, falls under these rules.
Timeframe for claiming. Check your country's regulations, usually the timeframe for claiming is up to 3 years but sometimes up to 6 years. Claims become harder as they get older.
Extraordinary circumstances. If the delay is due to factors beyond the airline's control, like weather or security risks, you can't claim compensation.
Keep receipts. Save your boarding pass, baggage tags, and receipts for airport purchases. They are essential for your compensation claim.
If your easyJet flight is delayed by more than three hours when you arrive at your destination, you are eligible to get up to 600€ in compensation under EU law. The isn't based on your ticket's price but on the distance of the flight and how long the delay was. Let's see how much you can get from easyJet:
For short distances up to 1,500 km, you can get 250 EUR.
For medium distances between 1,500 and 3,500 km, it's 400 EUR.
For long distances over 3,500 km, you can receive 600 EUR.
If easyJet cancels your flight without notifying you at least 14 days ahead, you have the right to compensation and either a refund or another flight.
If you want to get compensation from easyJet, fill out their form. You'll need to provide details about the delay, cancellation, or if you were denied boarding, along with your contact information and payment details. Include info about the passengers, too. Once you confirm the compensation form, you need to submit it. If you need more information, just contact easyJet's representatives. You can easily find their contact details on EasyJet's website.
The table below shows the best airlines for flight delay compensation. Several popular European airlines were measured by Skycop using five key questions:
Does the airline ask for extra information not needed by EU261/2004 regulations?
Does the airline reply to your claim within 30 days?
If they say there were extraordinary circumstances, do they explain?
If your claim is approved, do you get the money within 14 days?
How simple is it to work with the airline's legal team?
The airlines were rated and given points using a special system. The star ratings were given to them based on how well they handled compensation claims.
easyJet deserves praise for giving a complete explanation when there are extraordinary situations. This helps avoid unnecessary legal action.
What can EasyJet do to tackle delays it can control? And what can the airline solve?
Planning and scheduling. easyJet carefully plans its many flights each day using modern technology to avoid delays.
Flexibility. They can change flight routes or times to keep things running smoothly and cause as little trouble as possible for passengers.
Improving operations. They work on making sure boarding runs smoothly to avoid delays at the airport.
Regular maintenance. They take care of their planes to prevent technical issues that could cause last-minute problems.
easyJet is always working on making things better and finding new ways to avoid problems that can disrupt flights, even if they can't control everything.
Flight delays happen sometimes, no matter how big the airline or airport is. Some delays can't be fixed immediately, so airlines try to make things easier for passengers. EasyJet keeps getting better to make sure flights run smoothly and keep their customers happy. The company has strong and fair compensation policies to stay competitive in the low-cost airline market.
