Creating a Luxury Art Deco-Inspired Home

The Roaring Twenties are fascinating, and they’re mostly known for two or three main elements: the flappers, Art Nouveau, and our favorite: Art Deco. If you’re fascinated by that iconic decade, you’re not the only one.
Many people love the rich colors, the textures, and the bold geometry of Art Deco.
So, whether you're redecorating your space or rebuilding your house, this guide will help you understand how to pull off an Art Deco look that doesn't seem dated.
There is something for everyone out there.
The color palette has to be accurate if you want an art-deco-inspired home. Saturated hues like royal blue, ruby red, and emerald green are a must. These are luxurious and warm for people.
Balance is the most fundamental principle in design, so don't overdo it.
These bold colors need a bolder choice in accents. Gold and silver are your best friends, and they’re luxurious too. Find what you love and replicate it.
Function and style are the two main points from which Art Deco was born. Pieces with lean lines, sleek surfaces, and chrome have to be useful and symmetric. You’re going for a sense of harmony.
Velvet, satin, and leather are bold, incredible choices. It gives people a sense of luxury, of elegance. A mirrored coffee table or an ornate chandelier can add to this effect.
If you’re talking about Art Deco design, you need to understand how harmonious these are, and how unique despite this harmony.
Incorporate the patterns in different ways, like rugs, wallpapers, cushions… You can create visual focus points and cute corners without much effort thanks to Art Deco.
You can find decorative objects in glass, metal, and ceramics. These can all enhance the art deco vibes you’re going for.
Creating an art-deco-inspired home is an effort of more than just a few days. It’s a perfect balance of pattern, color, and form; it takes time and effort, but it’s not impossible.
Details are what give your home that unique designer vibe you are looking for. The pictures, the lighting, and everything else contribute to making your spaces unique, and innovative. What are the details you pay attention to the most?
When you embrace art deco in your home, you create a new space that reflects who you are: you don’t need to be a follower, you need to lead the change into something good, trending, that people will try to imitate. Few things are more modern than something vintage.
