Creating a Luxury Art Deco-Inspired Home

The Roaring Twenties are fascinating, and they’re mostly known for two or three main elements: the flappers, Art Nouveau, and our favorite: Art Deco. If you’re fascinated by that iconic decade, you’re not the only one.

Many people love the rich colors, the textures, and the bold geometry of Art Deco.

So, whether you’re redecorating your space or rebuilding your house, this guide will help you understand how to pull off an Art Deco look that doesn’t seem dated. After all, research has shown that in 2024, the revenue in the Home Décor market segment worldwide amounts to an impressive US$133.60bn .

There is something for everyone out there.